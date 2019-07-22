22 Hours: An American Nightmare – Episode 4: The Pizza Crust

The Savopoulos house was held in evidence for three weeks as crime scene investigators combed for clues. In the end, five pieces of forensic evidence linked Daron Wint to the killings, including a sliver of his DNA on the crust of a pizza that had been delivered to the house the night before. But was the forensic evidence a slam dunk?

EPISODE 4: THE PIZZA CRUST

The Savopoulos house was held in evidence for three weeks as crime scene investigators combed for clues. In the end, five pieces of forensic evidence linked Daron Wint to the killings, including a sliver of his DNA on the crust of a pizza that had been delivered to the house the night before. But was the forensic evidence a slam dunk?

Photos

The blue Porsche belonging to Amy Savopoulos was driven from the family’s house after the mansion was set ablaze. It was later found burning in the back of a church parking lot in New Carrollton, Maryland. Inside, investigators found a construction vest with Daron Wint’s DNA on it. (Courtesy U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C.)

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives declined our request to interview the analysts who worked on the Daron Wint case, but agreed to provide written responses to general questions. Read the agency’s response below.

22 Hours: An American Nightmare – Responses from the ATF lab by wtopweb on Scribd