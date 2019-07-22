202
22 Hours: An American Nightmare – Episode 4: The Pizza Crust

EPISODE 4: THE PIZZA CRUST

The Savopoulos house was held in evidence for three weeks as crime scene investigators combed for clues. In the end, five pieces of forensic evidence linked Daron Wint to the killings, including a sliver of his DNA on the crust of a pizza that had been delivered to the house the night before. But was the forensic evidence a slam dunk?

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives declined our request to interview the analysts who worked on the Daron Wint case, but agreed to provide written responses to general questions. Read the agency’s response below.

22 Hours: An American Nightmare – Responses from the ATF lab by wtopweb on Scribd

