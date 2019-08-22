22 Hours: An American Nightmare Episode 11: Life Without

After Daron Wint’s conviction, federal prosecutors pressed the judge for the harshest possible sentence and, for the first time revealed his history of explosive rage, violent threats and assaults. At Daron’s sentencing, emotional statements from the two surviving Savopoulos daughters were read in court. And as the last regular episode comes to a close, we reflect back.
EPISODE 11: LIFE WITHOUT
