22 Hours: An American Nightmare Episode 11: Life Without

After Daron Wint’s conviction, federal prosecutors pressed the judge for the harshest possible sentence and, for the first time revealed his history of explosive rage, violent threats and assaults. At Daron’s sentencing, emotional statements from the two surviving Savopoulos daughters were read in court. And as the last regular episode comes to a close, we reflect back.

EPISODE 11: LIFE WITHOUT

After Daron Wint’s conviction, federal prosecutors pressed the judge for the harshest possible sentence and, for the first time revealed his history of explosive rage, violent threats and assaults. At Daron’s sentencing, emotional statements from the two surviving Savopoulos daughters were read in court. And as the last regular episode comes to a close, we reflect back.

Nelly Gutierrez, who owns a small cleaning business and worked for the Savopoulos family for nearly 20 years, says she still struggles with guilt over the murders of the family and Vera Figueroa, after learning the family had tried to reach her while they being held captive. (WTOP/Megan Cloherty) A few weeks before the murders, Nelly was helping Amy with some spring cleaning at the house. They were sorting through Amy’s closet, deciding what to keep and what to donate. Amy came across a formal black dress that no longer fit her. Nelly said Amy insisted she keep the dress, telling her she never knew when she’d need it for a funeral. That was the dress Nelly ended up wearing to bid goodbye to the victims. (WTOP/Megan Cloherty) A few weeks before the murders, Nelly and Amy were doing some spring cleaning. Nelly packed up a box of Philip’s clothes to take to one of the family’s vacation houses on the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland. But Nelly never got a chance to deliver them there. The family, including Philip, were murdered before she could. She still has the box of little T-shirts and sweatshirts. (WTOP/Megan Cloherty) (WTOP/Megan Cloherty) On one of the days demolition crews were tearing down the Savopoulos house, Nelly Gutierrez, the family’s longtime housekeeper was working at another home in the neighborhood. From the pile of debris, she saved a single brick. (WTOP/Megan Cloherty) (WTOP/Megan Cloherty) ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Abigail Savopoulos’ victim impact statement:

Abigail Impact Statement by wtopweb on Scribd

Katerina Savopoulos’ victim impact statement:

Katerina Impact Statement by wtopweb on Scribd

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.