22 Hours: An American Nightmare – Episode 7: Cross

After hours on the witness stand, Daron Wint’s story begins to falter. Then, one of the lawyers in the case drops a big hint about what’s coming next in one of Washington, D.C.’s most high-profile murder trials.
Evidence: Daron Wint’s search history:
Evidence: Daron Wint’s phone searches by wtopweb on Scribd
