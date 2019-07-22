22 Hours: An American Nightmare – Episode 7: Cross

After hours on the witness stand, Daron Wint’s story begins to falter. Then, one of the lawyers in the case…

After hours on the witness stand, Daron Wint’s story begins to falter. Then, one of the lawyers in the case drops a big hint about what’s coming next in one of Washington, D.C.’s most high-profile murder trials.

Evidence: Daron Wint’s search history:

Evidence: Daron Wint’s phone searches by wtopweb on Scribd

