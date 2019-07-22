Home » Washington, DC News » 22 Hours: An American…

22 Hours: An American Nightmare – Episode 7: Cross

July 22, 2019, 8:15 AM

After hours on the witness stand, Daron Wint’s story begins to falter. Then, one of the lawyers in the case drops a big hint about what’s coming next in one of Washington, D.C.’s most high-profile murder trials.

Evidence: Daron Wint’s search history:

Evidence: Daron Wint’s phone searches by wtopweb on Scribd

