22 Hours: An American Nightmare – Episode 9: Brother vs. Brother

Daron Wint’s bizarre arrest one week after the murders on Woodland Drive only added to the mystery surrounding the case. When he was taken into custody, Daron was with five other people, including his brother, Darrell. The full story of Daron’s arrest wouldn’t be told until his murder trial — when prosecutors called brother to testify against brother.

A photo taken from surveillance video of a Walmart in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on the night of the murders. (Courtesy U.S. Attorney's Office for D.C. ) When Daron opened his wallet, the surveillance camera captures what looks like a lot of cash inside. (Courtesy U.S. Attorney's Office) Daron Wint’s van was found set ablaze in an industrial parking lot in Prince George’s County two days after the fire at the Savopoulous house. Prosectors said Wint may have used the van to transport evidence after the killings. (Courtesy U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C.) (Courtesy U.S. Attorney's Office) This pile of burned debris was found less than 100 yards from where Daron Wint’s blue minivan was found burned. In the pile of burned of burned debris, you can make out what looks like zip ties, which prosecutors said were used to bind Savvas Savopoulos. Prosecutors suggested Wint may also have burned other evidence. (Courtesy U.S. Attorney's Office) This piece of paper was found by police the night Daron Wint was arrested. His younger brother, Darrell Wint, testified he was on the phone with police to turn Daron in when their vehicles were swarmed by U.S. Marshals. The scrap of paper contains the address for the D.C. police headquarters. A phone number scribbled next to the word detective (blurred out in this photograph) was the phone number for D.C. Det. Jeff Owens, the lead detective investigating the killings of the Savopoulos family and Vera Figueroa. (Courtesy U.S. Attorney for D.C.) A look inside the Chevy Cruze where Daron Wint was riding when he was arrested. The black and pink drawstring backpack was Daron’s. (Courtesy U.S. Attorney's Office) ( 1 /8) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

