22 Hours: An American Nightmare Episode 10 – The Verdict

After six weeks, dozens of witnesses and hours of testimony, emotions were running when attorneys delivered their closing arguments. Then the United States vs. Daron Wint went to the jury. Some of the men and women who decided Daron’s fate take us inside the deliberation room as they weighed the evidence and came to a conclusion.