22 Hours: An American Nightmare Episode 10 – The Verdict

After six weeks, dozens of witnesses, untold pieces of evidence and emotional closing arguments, the case was in the hands of a jury. Some of the men and women who decided Daron Wint’s fate take us inside the deliberation room as they weighed the evidence.

During closing arguments, prosecutors sought to clear up a few lingering questions for jurors. One of them: Why did the garage door appear to open and close as Daron approached and entered as two witnesses across the street said they saw? Lead prosecutor Laura Bach said the answer was simple — Daron was holding the garage door opener in his hand. Crime investigators found it on a little side-table right inside the house. (Courtesy U.S. Attorney's Office) Another question prosecutors tried to answer: Who was the man seen running from the burning Porsche? Laura Bach said the area around the church parking lot where the Porsche was found was known for “sketchy” activity” and suggested Daron could have paid someone to “get a bucket of gas” and set the Porsche on fire for him. (Courtesy U.S. Attorney's Office) ( 1 /2) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

