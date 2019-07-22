22 Hours: An American Nightmare – Episode 5: ‘A Murder Trial is a Play’

Over the 22 hours the Savopoulos family and Vera Figueroa were taken captive and then killed, Daron Wint went missing…

Over the 22 hours the Savopoulos family and Vera Figueroa were taken captive and then killed, Daron Wint went missing from his dad’s house in suburban Maryland and his normally active Facebook account went dark. Plus, you’ll meet some of the key players in the courtroom during Wint’s murder trial: The federal prosecutors who spent years building their case against him and his team of public defenders who tried to pin the blame on other suspects.

Photos

Excerpts from Daron Wint’s Facebook messages with his fiancee Vanessa. Daron didn’t have a cellphone plan. He used a Wi-Fi and Facebook Messenger to make calls and send messages. The times listed are in Universal Coordinated Time or UTC — four hours ahead of the Eastern Daylight Time. The message entry reading “24 and k” was tapped into Daron’s phone at 11:47 a.m. Daron’s blue minivan was parked near 24th and K Streets in downtown D.C. on the day of the fire on Woodland Drive. (Courtesy U.S. Attorney for D.C.) An exhibit from the U.S. Attorney’s Office tracking showing footage from traffic cameras that captured Amy Savopoulos’ blue Porsche being driven out of D.C. and into Prince George’s County where it was later found set on fire. (Courtesy U.S. Attorney for D.C.) Another exhibit from the U.S. Attorney’s Office tracking showing traffic camera footage that picked up a tow truck heading into downtown D.C. and then later towing a blue minivan to the same parking lot where the Porsche ended up burned. (Courtesy U.S. Attorney's Office) Daron’s van was parked near 24th and K Streets in downtown D.C. on May 14, 2015 — the day of fire at the Savopoulos house. When the van was parked there and why is one of the rabbit holes in the complicated case. (WTOP/Megan Cloherty) Digital evidence played a key role in the prosecutor’s case. Daron Wint messaged this photo of two white iPhones to his girlfriend hours after the fire at the Savopoulos house, asking if cellphones could be tracked. Authorities said two similar white iPhones belonging to Savvas and Amy Savopoulos had been stolen from the house. Wint later deleted the messages. (Courtesy U.S. Attorney's Office) Daron Wint’s van was found set ablaze in an industrial parking lot in Prince George’s County two days after the fire at the Savopoulos house. (Courtesy U.S. Attorney's Office) The detailed notes WTOP reporter Megan Cloherty took while inside Courtroom 203 during Daron Wint’s murder trial. Sometimes quick sketches were helpful in relaying information. (WTOP/Megan Cloherty) ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Mapping Daron Wint’s whereabouts