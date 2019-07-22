Over the 22 hours the Savopoulos family and Vera Figueroa were taken captive and then killed, Daron Wint went missing from his dad’s house in suburban Maryland and his normally active Facebook account went dark. Plus, you’ll meet some of the key players in the courtroom during Wint’s murder trial: The federal prosecutors who spent years building their case against him and his team of public defenders who tried to pin the blame on other suspects.
22 Hours: An American Nightmare – Episode 5: ‘A Murder Trial is a Play’
July 8, 2019, 8:54 AM