22 Hours: An American Nightmare – Episode 1: The Fire
June 10, 2019 9:52 am06/10/2019 09:52am
It began with a fire. A man driving through an upscale neighborhood in Washington, D.C. in 2015 spotted smoke pouring from one of the homes. It was the first sign something terrible had happened on Woodland Drive. Listen to the first episode of "22 Hours: An American Nightmare."
EPISODE 1: THE FIRE
