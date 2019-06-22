202
22 Hours: An American Nightmare – Episode 1: The Fire

June 10, 2019 9:52 am 06/10/2019 09:52am
EPISODE 1: THE FIRE

It began with a fire. A man driving through an upscale neighborhood in Washington, D.C. in 2015 spotted smoke pouring from one of the homes. It was the first sign something terrible had happened on Woodland Drive.

