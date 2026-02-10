Will there be another partial government shutdown?

With a Friday deadline approaching, senators struggle to reach a DHS deal. Democrats demand ICE reforms while Republicans say a shutdown‑avoiding agreement is unlikely.

The U.S. Senate has only a few more days left for lawmakers to agree on reforms for the Department of Homeland Security, and there are few signs that will happen before a Friday midnight deadline.

A two-week continuing resolution for DHS, approved as part of the legislation that ended the last partial government shutdown, expires Friday.

If no new legislation is approved, a partial government shutdown will begin, this time affecting DHS and its agencies, including FEMA, TSA and the Coast Guard.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Monday that the Trump administration and Democrats held “meaningful talks” over the weekend on law enforcement reforms.

Democrats last week proposed a list of 10 reforms for U.S. Immigration and Customs and Customs and Border Protection.

“Some of them are positive starting points for further discussion, others are nonstarters and unnecessarily tie the hands of law enforcement,” Thune said.

Among the proposals Republicans oppose is a requirement that ICE obtain judicial warrants for raids, instead of using administrative warrants issued by the agency.

Thune said Monday that reaching an agreement and voting on it by Friday will be difficult.

“We’re just a few days away from the deadline that Democrats chose and it’s very possible we won’t have our work finished by then,” Thune said.

If that’s the case, lawmakers may need to pass another short-term continuing resolution for DHS.

Heads of ICE, CBP testify before House panel

The recent deadly shootings of two people in Minneapolis have increased congressional scrutiny of federal law enforcement.

The House Homeland Security Committee planned to hear testimony Tuesday from law enforcement leaders, who were expected to face tough questions.

Those scheduled to testify include ICE Director Todd Lyons, CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Joseph Edlow.

Congressional Democrats have said they will continue to push for ICE and Border Patrol reforms and indicated they won’t support extending DHS funding without changes.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said ICE and other agencies should follow the same general guidelines expected of state and local law enforcement.

“ICE is out of control right now. The American people know it,” Jeffries said Monday. “And ICE clearly needs to be reined in.”

Jeffries did not appear open to another DHS continuing resolution if it simply extends current funding.

“Our position has been clear: Dramatic changes are needed at the Department of Homeland Security before a DHS funding bill moves forward,” he said. “Period. Full stop.”

