22 Hours: An American Nightmare – Episode 3: The Money Drop

June 24, 2019 9:21 am 06/24/2019 09:21am
EPISODE 3:

Hours after the victims are taken hostage, a ransom is delivered to the mansion on Woodland Drive. But it doesn’t save the victims — the calls, text messages and voicemails end, leaving key parts of the timeline unexplained. But after the trial, a new theory emerges explaining how the killer got inside the house.

