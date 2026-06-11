Watch parties, fan fests and more: How to watch FIFA World Cup matches in the DC region

From large screens near the U.S. Capitol to enjoying a beer inside some of the area's well-known establishments, below is a list of some of the area's best places to watch a match during this year's World Cup.

While the D.C.-area will not host any World Cup matches this year, it will not be left out of the celebrations. The region will play host to several watch parties and fan festivals for passionate fans of the world’s game to come together to watch the monthlong tournament.

From large screens near the U.S. Capitol to enjoying a beer inside some of the area’s well-known establishments, below is a list of some of the area’s best places to watch a match during this year’s World Cup.

Global Watch Parties

Freedom 250 FIFA Fan Zone

D.C.’s National Mall; All tournament long

The National Mall will be home to an official FIFA Fan Zone, showing the majority of the tournament’s matches for free. The weekslong watch party will take place on the U.S. Capitol side of the Mall between 3rd and 4th Streets.

All matches starting before 7 p.m. and the knockout rounds will be shown. All U.S. men’s national team games will air regardless of kickoff time. The site will open one hour before the first match daily and close one hour after the final whistle. Fans are asked to register for tickets online.

Watch the World Play at Union Market

Northeast D.C.; All tournament long

D.C.’s Union Market is giving fans two options to enjoy matches during the entire tournament. At Hi-Lawn, located on rooftop above Union Market, watch games on its “giant soccer pitch” with oversized LED screens airing matches daily. Those fans looking for Latin America flair can head to La Cosecha for large-screen viewings, themed pop-ups and food specials. The events are free to attend and open to the public.

D.C. United’s Soccer Celebration

Multiple locations; June 12-14 and 19-21

Major League Soccer club D.C. United will host free watch parties, showing 14 selected matches across two weekends. The live viewing events will take place at Franklin Park in Downtown D.C. and Navy Yard’s Tingey Plaza. The events will also feature youth soccer activities, music and local food vendors. A schedule of matches and instructions for registering for free tickets can be found on D.C. United’s website.

DC’s Ultimate World Cup Destination at Wunder Garten

Northeast, D.C.; All tournament long

Wunder Garten, a well-known outdoor beer garden located in the heart of NoMa, is teaming up with the adult recreational sports league, Volo Sports, for a tournament-long party with large screens to watch matches, drink specials and themed events. Check Wunder Garten’s Instagram page for updates.

Catch a Game on the Plaza

National Harbor, Maryland; Multiple dates

Enjoy watching matches outside in front of the National Harbor’s big screen in front of the Potomac River. No registration is needed, and you can bring your own chair! A list of matches being shown can be found on the National Harbor’s website.

America’s Best Soccer Bar

Arlington, Virginia; All tournament long

Recently named America’s Best Soccer Bar by Men in Blazers, Ireland’s Four Courts will show every World Cup match, starting with all group stage games. Those attending matches should expect standing room only, and its back patio will be open for overflow. As part of the World Cup experience, flags representing all competing countries will hang throughout the bar, but as teams are eliminated, a pair of big scissors will come out to take down the flag.

World Soccer Championship Watch Party Wednesdays

Arlington, Virginia; June 17 and 24, July 1

The Arlington Mill Community Center will transform its plaza, gaming lounge and gym into “the ultimate soccer celebration space” and show three matches on three different Wednesdays. Games will be shown on a giant outdoor screen and there will be an EA FC gaming tournament for middle and high school-aged teens. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets and to register their spot online.

Country-specific watch parties

Argentina: Flor. Coffee + Books

Northwest, D.C.; June 11, 27

Located in Georgetown, Flor. Coffee + Books is an international bookstore established by a couple from Buenos Aires, Argentina. During the World Cup, it will screen matches at its outdoor patio. Tickets are between $25-35 and include 2 alcoholic drinks, a “lomito argentino” sandwich and a typical pastry. There are spots still available for Argentina’s match against Jordan.

Austria: Aslin Beer Company

Northwest, D.C.; June 22

The Embassy of Austria will host a special outdoor viewing party of Austria vs. Argentina at Aslin Beer Company’s 14th Street location. The event is open to all ages, but registration is encouraged. Food and beverages will be available for purchase on site.

Belgium: The Sovereign

Northwest, D.C.; Multiple dates

Located in Georgetown, The Sovereign features classic Belgian dishes and multiple Belgian-style ales. For every U.S. and Belgium match, it will offer $6 De Halve Maan Brugse Zot blonde beer and half-priced mussels.

Columbia: Pride — Fútbol — Rumba Watch Parry

Northwest D.C.; June 17

Nellie’s Sports Bar on U Street will be hosting a special Pride watch party, showing Colombia taking on Uzbekistan, along with live music and nightlife vibes. The event will be an LGBTQ+ inclusive event and entry is free. A special raffle will take place with multiple giveaways, including two tickets to Latin star Karol G’s concert at Northwest Stadium and a spot on a Pride parade float. Raffle tickets are $20 and can be purchased online.

Croatia: Continues Arcade

Alexandria, Virginia; June 17, 23 and 27

Enjoy playing arcade games while watching the Croatian national team at its home base of Alexandria. Continues Arcade will be hosting watch parties for Croatia’s group matches against England, Panama and Ghana. Fans wearing jerseys will receive a special discount.

England, Scotland: The Queen Vic

Northeast D.C.; Multiple dates

The Queen Vic British Pub, located at 1206 H Street, will open early for all Scotland, England and U.S. matches with happy hour pricing between 5-7 p.m. everyday. No reservations are needed but first come, first served.

Germany: ‘Inclusivity is the Goal’ watch parties

Multiple locations; June 14, 20 and 25

The Goethe-Institut, Germany’s official cultural organization, will host three inclusive watch parties at Pitchers DC and Atlas Brew Works. It is free to attend and will include face painting and the chance to win “some soccer swag.”

Haiti: Hook Hall

Northwest, D.C.; June 24

The Embassy of the Republic of Haiti, Roots of Development and the Haitian Ladies Network are hosting a family-friendly showing of Haiti vs. Morocco with TVs and projectors showing the match, activities, live music and Haitian metal art for sale. Early general admission tickets start at $10 before fees and children under 11 years old get in free. Tickets at the door start at $17.85. Haitian food and drinks are sold separately.

Latin America: Casta Rum Bar

Northwest D.C.; All tournament long

The Cuban-themed rum bar will host a “Latino Fan Zone,” showing all games featuring all Latin American teams, including Mexico, Colombia and Brazil, during the entire tournament. Games will be shown with Spanish commentary, and prizes will be given out to those who guess the final score. It is free to attend but you are encouraged to reserve a spot.

Mexico: Apapacho Taqueria & Marea

Northwest D.C.; All Mexico games

The two Mexican restaurants inside La Cosecha at Union Market will host live viewings for all Mexico matches. Those in attendance can receive a free mezcal shot or beer for each Mexico goal.

Spain: Embassy of Spain watch parities

Northwest D.C.; June 15, 21 and 26

The Embassy of Spain will be holding three official watch parities for Spain’s three group stage matches. On June 15 and 26, enjoy a special game day menu with shareable tapas and sangria at Casa Teresa restaurant at The Square DC on 919 19th Street. On June 21, head to Franklin Hall to watch La Roja take on Saudi Arabia.

USA: American Outlaws watch parties

Multiple locations; All U.S. matches

“Sing, sweat and celebrate” with the most ardent supporters of the U.S. men’s national team at one of two official watch party locations with the American Outlaws D.C. Chapter: Franklin Hall on Florida Avenue in Northwest or Solace Outpost in Navy Yard. It is free to walk up and no ticket is needed.

Missing a watch party event? Email the details to jose.umana@wtop.com!

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