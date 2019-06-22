202
22 Hours: An American Nightmare — Episode 2: Taken Captive

June 17, 2019 8:52 am
EPISODE 2: TAKEN CAPTIVE

For the Savopoulos family and Vera Figueroa, May 13, 2015 began like any other Wednesday. Then things went terribly wrong. Through phone records, text messages and eyewitnesses, we recreate the timeline of their last 22 hours.

