22 Hours: An American Nightmare — Episode 2: Taken Captive
June 17, 2019 8:52 am06/17/2019 08:52am
For the Savopoulos family May 13, 2015 began like any other Wednesday. Through call records, text messages and eyewitnesses, we recreate the timeline of the Savopoulos family and Vera Figueroa’s last 22 hours.
