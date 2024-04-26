Driver in crash that killed 2 Oakton HS students gets 4 years in prison

Usman Shahid, who was driving more than double the speed limit at first impact of a crash that killed two Oakton High School students in June 2022, was sentenced to four years in prison Friday.

Usman Shahid was 18 at the time of the crash that killed 14-year-old Ada Gabriela Martinez Nolasco and 15-year-old Leeyan Hanjia Yan. He was convicted on two counts of involuntary manslaughter earlier this week.

“This is one of the most tragic cases in Fairfax County’s history,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said in a news release. “I have a daughter just a few months younger than Ada and Leeyan were — and I can’t imagine how broken I would be in her absence. My heart breaks for the families, friends and loved ones of these young girls.”

The crash happened at Blake Lane and Five Oaks Road, not far from the school. Shahid was traveling south on Blake Lane when he collided with an SUV that was trying to make a left turn onto Five Oaks Road. Shahid’s vehicle then careened onto the sidewalk, striking and killing the girls and injuring a third student as they were walking home from school, according to Descano’s office.

During Shahid’s trial, prosecutors proved his high rate of speed and lack of evasive action were responsible for the initial crash and subsequent ramming of pedestrians, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.

A crash expert testified the vehicle Shahid was driving had a data recorder, which indicated Shahid accelerated from 60 mph to 81 mph in the five seconds immediately before the crash as he approached the intersection. The speed limit was 35 mph.

The data recorder also indicated Shahid did not brake.

A judge will finalize the four-year prison sentence later this year. The judge has the power to lessen the sentence, but not to increase it.

The fatal crash has led to a slew of safety improvements along Blake Lane.

