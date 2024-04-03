3 killed in 3 separate shootings in less than 2-hour span across DC

Three people are dead after three separate overnight shootings that happened within the span of two hours across D.C., police said in a news conference Thursday.

A 17-year-old boy from D.C., a 25-year-old man and a 38-year-old man from Temple Hills, Maryland, were killed in the shootings, which D.C. Police Commander Kevin Kentish said don’t appear to be connected.

The first shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. near the intersection of Bruce and Ainger places in Southeast, in the Woodland neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found 17-year-old Quentin Brown, of Southeast, shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Less than 90 minutes later, at 12:08 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of 10th Street and Spring Road in the Northwest neighborhood of Petworth for the sound of gunshots. Police found three people who had been shot, including a 25-year-old man who was hit multiple times and was pronounced dead on scene.

A woman and teen male were also shot. Both were taken to the hospital, where police said they’re expected to survive.

Then, at 12:30 a.m., gunshots rang out again in the 4500 block of Sheriff Road in Northeast, in the heart of the Deanwood neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found 38-year-old Ricky Canty, of Temple Hills, Maryland, shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

No one has been arrested in connection to any of the three shootings.

“There’s just way too many guns out,” Kentish said. “People have access to these guns, and when they get in these arguments, when they get in these, like you said, disagreements that normally would not be handled in this manner, the first thing people are going to are guns. … There’s just way too many guns out here on the streets in the hands of the wrong people.”

Kentish said at least one of the shootings appears to be a targeted incident — not a random shooting — and all three shootings are being investigated as unrelated homicides.

He urged anyone with information about any of the shootings to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip anonymously to 50411.

As the weather warms, Kentish warned that the city does typically see a spike in crime during the summer months.

“We do know that there is a lot more people out in the summertime, with school being out and vacation and stuff like that, I think we all need to work together to kinda get this under wraps,” he said.

