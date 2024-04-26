Driver arrested after fatal hit and run in Silver Spring

The driver involved in a fatal hit and run incident in Silver Spring earlier this month has been arrested.

A damaged 2009 Acura TL that Montgomery County police believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash on April 8. (Courtesy Montgomery County Police Department) A damaged 2009 Acura TL that Montgomery County police believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash on April 8. (Courtesy Montgomery County Police Department) The driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident in Silver Spring, Maryland, earlier this month has been arrested.

On Wednesday, Montgomery County police took 42-year-old Gilver Yuviny Zelaya Diaz into custody for his involvement in a hit-and-run collision that left Jacques Price, 26, dead on April 8.

Zelaya Diaz is charged with failure to return and remain on the scene of an accident involving a death.

The crash occurred just after midnight on Monday, April 8, when Price was riding a skateboard in the roadway on Veirs Mill Road and was hit by a white Acura TL, also traveling westbound. The driver then fled the scene.

The car was found days later in the driveway of Zelaya Diaz’s Silver Spring home and the registration was traced back to him, according to police.

The incident was one of two car crashes that same week involving a white Acura.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.