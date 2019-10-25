Home » Washington Nationals » Once underdogs, the Nationals…

Once underdogs, the Nationals are finally odds-on favorites

John Domen

October 25, 2019, 9:50 AM

They entered the World Series as the biggest underdogs in over a decade. And it’s been that kind of season for the Washington Nationals, even after they got hot over the summer. Only now, up 2-0, are they considered favorites to win it all.

Back in spring training you could get 20-1 odds on the Nationals winning it all. And early on, that number only kept going down. By late May the team had plummeted to 50-1 underdogs, meaning a $50 bet on them, laughable at the time, would pay off $2,500 if the Nats win two more games.

But things turned around faster on the field for the Nationals than they did in Vegas, which was slow to change its Natitude about the local baseball team. And since we don’t believe in jinxes here, we can talk about the potential payouts a World Series title in D.C. could net someone.

“Before the postseason, they were 14-1. So that’s a $700 profit [on a $50 wager]; after the wild card, 10-1,” said Dave Mason, the sportsbook manager for Betonline.ag. When the World Series began, you could still get almost 2-1 odds. “They’re the biggest underdog to go into a World Series since 2007, I believe it was.”

That’s because all year long, the Houston Astros were the prohibitive favorites to win it all. They were expected to get here, and then romp their way past the Nationals.

“The Astros were … about -220, so you’d have to risk $110 to win $50,” said Mason. Even after falling behind 1-0 in the series, the odds essentially became a pick’em, though oddsmakers were still giving Houston a slight advantage to come back and win it all.

But now that the series shifts to D.C. with the Nationals up 2-0, Washington has finally become the favorites.

“They’re a -267, which means you have to risk $267 to win $100, where the Astros are now the underdogs at +227, which means if you risk $100 your profit would be $227,” said Mason.

But what that means is some of the heavy betters who may have picked the Nationals early on are starting to hedge their bets and putting money on Houston too, so that no matter who wins, they’ll come out on top.

“If they bet $100 on the Nationals at the beginning of the series at +190, to win $190, now they can bet another $100 on the Astros at +227 to win $227, so you take the $100 out, you have a guaranteed profit no matter which side wins,” said Mason.

So while the series isn’t over yet, it shows you just how much faith, or lack thereof, there was in the Nationals by anyone else who isn’t a die-hard.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

<p>George Washington’s Mount Vernon is all in on the Nats. And they’re offering a 31% discount (that’s Max Scherzer’s number) to anyone coming in through Oct. 30 sporting Nationals gear. (Courtesy George Washington&#8217;s Mount Vernon)</p>
George Washington’s Mount Vernon is all in on the Nats. And they’re offering a 31% discount (that’s Max Scherzer’s number) to anyone coming in through Oct. 30 sporting Nationals gear. (Courtesy George Washington’s Mount Vernon) (Courtesy George Washington's Mount Vernon)
nationals
A fan carries a broom to symbolize a sweep for the Nationals during Game 3 of the NLCS. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)
nationals, washington nationals
Fans stream on on Center Field Gate. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)
nlcs
Nats fans from an apartment building near the stadium show their support. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)
Fireworks light the night sky during Game 3 of the NLCS between the Nats and the Cardinals on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. (Courtesy Debbie Gramlick)
This is Breeze, and Breeze is here to show the best Natitude. (Courtesy Melissa Puglisi)
nlcs, game 3
A fan shows off former Nationals player Bryce Harper’s old number during Game 3 of NLCS on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 in D.C. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)
This pupper is joining the rallying call to #STAYINTHEFIGHT. (Courtesy Carolyn Deck)
One WTOP listener wrote: “Still got on the same gear from yesterday’s win, including red Nikes. Go Nats!!” (Courtesy WTOP listener)
And this WTOP listener writes: “I just KNOW Nats will win tonite (sic)!” (Courtesy WTOP listener)
Another WTOP listener is keeping the Nats spirit up while on a ferry heading to Santorini in Greece. (Courtesy WTOP listener Carole)
D.C. resident Milton White shows off his latest fitted hat from the Nats’ team store. He has one for every year and has come back repeatedly this year to score this one. (WTOP/Kristi King)
nats fans Theresa Cheseldine (left) and daughter Colleen Snook
Theresa Cheseldine (left) and daughter Colleen Snook (WTOP/Kristi King)
Federal News Network anchor Tom Temin with pal Gerald Richman at Game 3 of the NLCS on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. (FNN/Tom Temin)
And here’s Temin again, this time with his daughter, Janice, at Game 5 of the NLDS. (FNN/Tom Temin)
Baby shark!! Fans cheer before Game 3 of the baseball National League Championship Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Alex Brandon)
A Washington Nationals fan cheers during the fifth inning of Game 3 of the baseball National League Championship Series against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Alex Brandon)
Fans watch play in the second inning in Game Four of the National League Divisional Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Oct. 7, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images/Patrick McDermott)
Fans cheer in the second inning in Game Four of the National League Divisional Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Oct. 7, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images/Patrick McDermott)
Fans take a photo in the outfield stands at Nationals Park on Oct. 7, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images/Patrick McDermott)
A fan enters the stadium prior to the National League Wild Card game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Oct. 1, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images/Patrick McDermott)
A fan enters the stadium prior to the National League Wild Card game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Oct. 1, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images/Patrick McDermott)
A Washington Nationals fan poses for a photo prior to the National League Wild Card game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Nationals at Nationals Park on Oct. 1, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images/Patrick McDermott)
A fan enters the stadium prior to the National League Wild Card game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Oct. 1, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images/Patrick McDermott)
(1/30)
<p>George Washington’s Mount Vernon is all in on the Nats. And they’re offering a 31% discount (that’s Max Scherzer’s number) to anyone coming in through Oct. 30 sporting Nationals gear. (Courtesy George Washington&#8217;s Mount Vernon)</p>
nationals
nationals, washington nationals
nlcs
nlcs, game 3
nats fans Theresa Cheseldine (left) and daughter Colleen Snook

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance Latest News Local News MLB News Sports Washington Nationals Washington, DC Sports
2019 world series houston astros john domen nats world series

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up