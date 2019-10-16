FAQs: Washington Nationals World Series

The Washington Nationals are in the 2019 World Series. Who are they playing? When are the games? How can you get tickets? Here's a quick guide to the Fall Classic.

Believe it — the Washington Nationals are World Series-bound.

Now what? Well, it will be a bit until Game 1, and until we know who they are playing. Here’s what we know right now.

What is the World Series schedule?

The series will start Tuesday, Oct. 22 on the road, as both potential opponents finished with a better regular season record than the Nats. Here’s what that leaves us:

Game 1: Nats at Astros/Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 22

Game 2: Nats at Astros/Yankees, Wednesday, Oct. 23

Game 3: Astros/Yankees at Nats, Friday, Oct. 25

Game 4: Astros/Yankees at Nats, Saturday, Oct. 26

Game 5*: Astros/Yankees at Nats, Sunday, Oct. 27

Game 6*: Nats at Astros/Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 29

Game 7*: Nats at Astros/Yankees, Wednesday, Oct. 30

All first pitch times are currently TBD.

When will we know who they will play?

The Astros beat the Yankees in Game 3 of the American League Division Series Tuesday, taking a 2-1 lead. The earliest the series could end is Thursday. But with rain in the forecast Wednesday and the next two games in New York, we may well not know until the weekend. Game 7 of that series is scheduled for Sunday.

How can I get tickets?

For now, only season ticket plan holders have priority access for World Series tickets. The team posts all its postseason ticket information at on its website.

WTOP will be adding more information to this Q&A as it becomes available. Have a question you want answered? Email us at talkback@wtop.com.

