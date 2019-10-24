Natty Light seltzer is now Nationals Light — well, sort of

A limited edition number of Natty Light cans now say Nationals Light, but the cans weren't actually printed that way.

Anheuser-Busch introduced its version of a hard seltzer earlier this year, Natural Light Seltzer, and now, thanks to a local distributor, its cans are showing support for the Washington Nationals’ World Series bid.

Eight employees (and hearty Nats fans) at beer distributor Capital Eagle Inc. actually hand-taped the word “Nationals” onto 4,000 Natty Seltzer cans.

They’ll be sold exclusively at kiosks within Nationals Park, as long as supplies last, at $12 a can (hand-taped label included).

Natty Light Seltzer comes in two flavors: cherry-lime and mango-peach.

Spiked seltzer turned out to be a mega beverage trend this year, with U.S. sales up almost 200% in the past year.

