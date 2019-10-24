Ridin’ high: NBC4’s Pat Collins chows down, meets Nationals’ Ryan Zimmerman

Well, NBC Washington’s cowboy beat poet Pat Collins sure enjoyed Houston.
They say everything’s bigger in the Lone Star State. And darned if he didn’t have himself a grand ol’ time Wednesday when the Nationals weren’t tanning the Astros’ collective hide in Game 2 of the World Series.
Watch below as he sampled some serious Texas barbecue and menu-less(!) Tex Mex …
… and then see how The Big Hombre ended up meeting an even bigger hombre, Nats first baseman Ryan Zimmerman.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.