Chinatown Coalition brings expanded Lunar New Year celebrations to DC

A Liquid Gold Daiquiri from Mecha Noodle Bar's Lunar New Year menu. (Credit Mecha Noodle Bar) Red Chili Wontons from Bar Chinois. (Credit Bar Chinois) A child enjoys noodles from Mecha Noodle Bar's Lunar New Year menu. (Credit Mecha Noodle Bar) A dancing lion at Midnight Madness in 2025. (Credit Midnight Madness)

D.C.’s Chinatown neighborhood is gearing up for an expanded lineup of events to welcome the Lunar New Year and the Year of the Fire Horse.

It marks the first year that a new coalition of longtime Chinatown groups has come together to organize celebrations across the neighborhood.

Tuesday, Feb. 17, marks the start of the Chinese Lunar New Year.

The Lunar New Year marks the start of the new year on the lunar calendar and is celebrated as the coming of spring, bringing themes of renewal, prosperity and fresh beginnings.

“It really means new beginnings. … The reason why we follow the lunar calendar is because we’re really celebrating the coming of spring,” said Hudson Tang, co-founder of the Chinatown Lunar New Year Coalition.

He said this unified effort represents a milestone for organizations that historically operated independently.

“This is the first time everyone’s been working together,” Tang said.

One big event is Midnight Madness, where the Hung Ci Lion Dance Troupe will perform throughout Chinatown. That takes place Monday night.

Also happening Monday is the Chinese Youth Club Culture Walk, featuring stations hosted by legacy Chinatown families.

“It’s really these Chinese elders that are going to be talking to kids or young people about stories of Chinatown,” Tang said.

Additional programs roll out during the week, including community arts activities on Saturday, Feb. 21.

“The Save Chinatown Solidarity Network, they are doing art of the Fire Horse at the Chinese Community Church, whereby they will be hosting arts and crafts for families and younger people,” he said.

All the events lead up to the Annual Lunar New Year Parade on Sunday, Feb. 22, at 2 p.m. in Chinatown.

“It is massive. It’s a big part of the cultural fabric of D.C.,” he said.

Other Lunar New Year events around the D.C. area include:

Chang Chang and Ice Cream Jubilee

Chef Peter Chang has teamed up with Ice Cream Jubilee for a limited‑release Lunar New Year ice cream PB Málà Swirl featuring red málà spice, salted caramel, and dark chocolate pretzels. The seasonal flavor is available at all Ice Cream Jubilee locations and at Chang Chang in D.C. from Feb. 6 through March.

Reston Community Center — Lunar New Year Celebration

Reston welcomes the Year of the Horse with a family‑friendly event featuring food, activities, and prize giveaways on Feb. 13.

Mecha Noodle Bar — Union Market

Mecha celebrates Lunar New Year by giving the first 100 guests an $11 gift card inside a traditional red li xi envelope. The restaurant will also be offering special menu items Feb. 17 through March 3. Founder Tony Pham will also offer three special meals, spicy chicken tan tan, yuzu-lime panna cotta and a Liquid Gold Daiquiri to mark the occasion.

Bar Chinois — D.C. and Arlington, Virginia

Bar Chinois will serve a $65 four‑course special menu featuring dumplings, noodles, salmon, duck and two dessert options.

Karravaan — Union Market D.C.

Karravaan launches its Lunar New Year specials with special à la carte menu including dishes symbolizing luck, longevity and abundance. Among them are long noodles, dumplings and a whole branzino. Guests dining on Feb. 17 or 21 also receive sticky rice balls on the house.

Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art

The Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art will a massive Lunar New Year festival from noon to 6 p.m. on Feb. 21 featuring cultural performances, lion dances, a pop‑up market, curator talks, tours and other activities.

Q by Peter Chang — Lunar New Year Temple Fair

Q by Peter Chang will host a daytime temple fair celebrating the Chinese New Year and Lantern Festival on March 1 with Chinese street‑food stations, New Year desserts, calligraphy, paper‑cutting and live music.

