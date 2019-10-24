Police are warning DC-area residents of World Series ticket scams

With the Washington Nationals set to play at home for Games 3 and 4, police are warning fans to beware of World Series ticket scams.

With the Washington Nationals set to play at home for Games 3 and 4, police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are warning fans to beware of World Series ticket scams.

Though they didn’t share any specific scams that have happened, Fairfax County police said in a statement Thursday, “Detectives are investigating an increasing number of online and phone scams involving the sale of World Series tickets.”

With the uptick in scams, police have this advice for baseball fans:

Be careful when you’re buying tickets from sources other than MLB or authorized dealers.

Research the vendor and review their security protocols before giving your personal information or payment.

If you think you might’ve been a victim of a scam, you can file a report online, or call (703) 691-2131. Other crime reports can be filed online here.

Find more tips at Fairfax County’s consumer services division website.

The Nats face the Houston Astros in Game 3 at Nationals Park on Friday night.

