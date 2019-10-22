DC-area bars craft Nats-themed food and cocktails for World Series

D.C. area bars and restaurants are dishing up some delectable species for World Series fans craving more than your usual peanuts and Cracker Jack.

For starters, Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken is offering a special raspberry and white chocolate vanilla doughnut topped with a baby shark. Fans can pre-order these timely treats at the G Street shop on game days. Limited quantities are reserved for walk-in customers.

District Doughnut has a special deal for those who show their Nats pride: Anyone wearing Nationals gear on World Series game days will get a free coffee with any purchase.

The doughnut joint is also featuring a special doughnut during the series called the “DoughNat,” with caramel glaze and dark chocolate caramel-drizzled popcorn.

Navy Yard-based brewery Bluejacket has a special brew called 86 Years, named for the time since a major league team from D.C. last went to the World Series.

Dacha Beer Garden in Shaw is getting into the spirit with three specialty cocktails that will go on sale starting this Tuesday, and will be available as long as the Nationals stay in the World Series.

The first is called “Curly W” and has a red shiraz wine base with bourbon, amaretto and cranberry juice to provide the red color. It goes for $14.

The second is the “Finish the Fight” cocktail that is a dark rum-based drink with simple syrup, and passion fruit liquor. “Because obviously, we’re passionate about the Nats finishing this fight,” said Laura Habberstad, of Dacha. That cocktail is also $14.

The third is a little “punny.” It’s called “Daddy Shark” and is a twist on a gin martini with an Italian gin that has been distilled with tomatoes. “There will be a ‘shark garnish’ that will be on the martini, and obviously it’s an homage to the unofficial anthem for the World Series, which is Baby Shark,” Habberstad said.

The shark-themed cocktail costs $20, with $1 of each sale going to the Washington Nationals’ Dream Foundation.

“If you can’t afford those $1,000 tickets, we have a spot for you here so you can be a part of the action,” Habberstad said.

