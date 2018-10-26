Va. Gov. Northam joins WTOP live Oct. 31

202
By WTOP Staff October 26, 2018 3:33 pm 10/26/2018 03:33pm
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam spoke with WTOP Wednesday, Sept., 26, 2018. (WTOP/Ginger Whitaker)

WASHINGTON — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam joins WTOP live Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. in the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center. Topics will include next month’s election, the rollout of Virginia’s Medicaid expansion and more.

Join the conversation – Send your questions for the governor and they may be used on the air.

During the show Oct. 31, you can:

