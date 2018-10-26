Va. Gov. Northam joins WTOP live Oct. 31

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam joins WTOP live Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. in the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center. Find out how you can listen, watch and submit your own questions.

WASHINGTON — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam joins WTOP live Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. in the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center. Topics will include next month’s election, the rollout of Virginia’s Medicaid expansion and more.

Join the conversation – Send your questions for the governor and they may be used on the air.

Email us: Send your questions to ask@wtop.com

Send your questions to ask@wtop.com

Send us a question via Twitter @WTOP and use #askthe

During the show Oct. 31, you can:

Call in: 877-336-1035 (phone lines are open during the show)

Call in: 877-336-1035 (phone lines are open during the show)

Watch live: Tune into the WTOP Facebook page to watch the show live

Listen live: bit.ly/1zA3vzF.

