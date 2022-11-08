ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Md. candidates make final pitches | Raising DC's minimum wage for tipped workers
Home » Local News » 2022 Virginia, Maryland, DC…

2022 Virginia, Maryland, DC local election results

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

November 8, 2022, 8:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Here are the unofficial results of some local races in Maryland, Virginia and D.C.

An asterisk (*) denotes an incumbent. Leading candidates are in bold.

DC

For live updates of the election results for mayor, D.C. Council and Initiative 82 (Wage-Tipping measure), go to D.C. Election Live Updates website.

Board of Education

Candidates have no listed party affiliation.

Ward 3

Eric Goulet

Michael Sriqui

 Ward 5

Nina O’Neill

Robert Henderson

Carisa Stanley Beatty

 Ward 6

Joshua Wiley

Brandon Best

Maryland

For live updates of the election results for governor, constitutional amendments, attorney general, comptroller, Congress and other county races, go to the Maryland Election Live Updates website.

Montgomery County

There are also a number of council races on the ballot, including all four at-large seats and two new district seats that will expand the size of the council to 11 members.

At-large

Ralph P. Fiotes (R)

Lenard Lieber (R)

Dwight Patel (R)

Gabe Albornoz (D)*

Evan Glass (D)*

Will Jawando (D)*

Laurie-Ann Sayles (D)

 District 2

Dan Cuda (R)

Marilyn Balcombe (D)

District 3

George Hernandez (R)

Sidney Katz (D)*

 District 4 

Cheryl Riley (R)

Kate Stewart (D)

District 5

Kate Woody (R)

Kristin Mink (D)

District 6 (new)

Viet H. Doan (R)

Natali Fani Gonzalez (D)

District 7 (new)

Harold Maldonado (R)

Dawn Luedtke (D)

Prince George’s County

District 7 is the only competitive county council race on the ballot in Prince George’s County.

  • Gary Falls (R)
  • Krystal Oriadha (D)

Frederick County

County Executive

  • Jessica Fitzwater (D)
  • Michael Hough (R)

Howard County

County Executive

  • Calvin Ball (D)*
  • Allan Kittleman (R)

Anne Arundel County

County Executive

  • Steuart Pittman (D)*
  • Jessica Haire (R)

Virginia

For live updates of the election results for the U.S. House of Representatives, go to the Virginia Election Live Updates website.

Arlington County

County Board (40 of 57 precincts)

(Vote for one)

  • Matt de Ferranti* – 60.6%
  • Audrey Clement – 28.9%
  • Adam Theo – 9.2%

School Board (40 of 57)

(Vote for one)

  • James “Vell” Rives IV – 29.9%
  • Bethany Sutton – 68.2%

Bond questions

  • $52,630,000 for Metro projects
  • $22,460,000 for parks and recreation projects
  • $53,300,000 for infrastructure projects
  • $165,010,000 for Arlington Public Schools projects
  • $39,760,000 for County Stormwater Program projects
  • $177,360,000 for work on the county’s Water Pollution Control Plant and county water and sewer systems

Fairfax City

Mayor

  • Sang Yi
  • Catherine Read

City Council

(Vote for up to six)

Tom Ross*

Jon R. Stehle Jr.*

Billy M. Bates

Kate G. Doyle Feingold

 Joseph D. Harmon*

So P. Lim*

Jeffrey C. Greenfield

Ana Renner

Craig S. Salewski

School Board

(Vote for up to five)

Carolyn S. Pitches*

Stacy R. Hall

 Sarah M. Kelsey

Amit S. Hickman

Rachel M. McQuillen

Herndon

Mayor

  • Sheila Olem*
  • Sean Regan
  • Jasbinder Singh

Town Council

(Vote for up to six)

Naila Alam*

Signe V. Friedrichs

Keven J. Leblanc Jr.

Cesar A. Del Aguila

 Clark A. Hedrick

Donielle M. Scherff

Stevan M. Porter

Pradip Dhakal*

Roland B. Taylor

Loudoun County

Three bond questions were on the ballot:

  • $268,244,000 for school projects –
  • $74,714,000 for public facility projects –
  • $51,314,000 for transportation projects –

Hillsboro Town Council election to be determined by write-ins.

Leesburg

Mayor

  • Kelly Burk*
  • Suzanne Fox

Town Council

(Vote for up to three)

Todd A. Cimino-Johnson

Neil R. Steinberg*

Colin N. Doniger

John W. Spence

  

Patrick J. Wilt

Lauren E. Shernoff

Michael A. Rivera

Erika R. Ogedegbe

Hamilton

Mayor

  • Kenneth C. Wine*
  • Vaughn W. Stanford
  • Brian J. Daskalovitz

Town Council

(Vote for up to three)

  • Rebecca A. Jones*
  • Cathy Salter*
  • Craig M. Green*
  • Elena M. Boras
  • Amy Barden

Purcellville

Mayor

  • Stan Milan Sr.
  • Joel D. Grewe

Town Council

Caleb J. Stought

Erin K. Rayner*

M. F. “Tip” Stinnette*

 Ronald B. Rise Jr.

Carol A. Luke

Mary F. “Boo” Bennett

School Board

Broad Run District

  • Andrew Thomas Hoyler*
  • Tiffany L. Polifko
  • Nicholas R. Gothard

Manassas City

City Council

(Vote for up to three)

Dheeraj “DJ” Jagadev

Ralph J. Smith*

Sonia R. Vasquez Luna

 R.E. “Rick” Bookwalter

Theresa Coates Ellis*

Lynn Forkell Greene*

School Board

(Vote for up to three)

Jill M. Spall*

Lisa Anne Stevens*

Abraham A. “Alex” Iqbal*

 Samuel S. Gross

Melony M. “Mel” Kent

Sara J. Brescia

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up