2022 Virginia, Maryland, DC local election results

Here are the unofficial results of some local races in Maryland, Virginia and D.C.
An asterisk (*) denotes an incumbent. Leading candidates are in bold.
DC
For live updates of the election results for mayor, D.C. Council and Initiative 82 (Wage-Tipping measure), go to D.C. Election Live Updates website.
Board of Education
Candidates have no listed party affiliation.
|Ward 3
Eric Goulet
Michael Sriqui
|Ward 5
Nina O’Neill
Robert Henderson
Carisa Stanley Beatty
|Ward 6
Joshua Wiley
Brandon Best
Maryland
For live updates of the election results for governor, constitutional amendments, attorney general, comptroller, Congress and other county races, go to the Maryland Election Live Updates website.
Montgomery County
There are also a number of council races on the ballot, including all four at-large seats and two new district seats that will expand the size of the council to 11 members.
|
At-large
Ralph P. Fiotes (R)
Lenard Lieber (R)
Dwight Patel (R)
Gabe Albornoz (D)*
Evan Glass (D)*
Will Jawando (D)*
Laurie-Ann Sayles (D)
|District 2
Dan Cuda (R)
Marilyn Balcombe (D)
District 3
George Hernandez (R)
Sidney Katz (D)*
|District 4
Cheryl Riley (R)
Kate Stewart (D)
District 5
Kate Woody (R)
Kristin Mink (D)
|
District 6 (new)
Viet H. Doan (R)
Natali Fani Gonzalez (D)
District 7 (new)
Harold Maldonado (R)
Dawn Luedtke (D)
Prince George’s County
District 7 is the only competitive county council race on the ballot in Prince George’s County.
- Gary Falls (R)
- Krystal Oriadha (D)
Frederick County
County Executive
- Jessica Fitzwater (D)
- Michael Hough (R)
Howard County
County Executive
- Calvin Ball (D)*
- Allan Kittleman (R)
Anne Arundel County
County Executive
- Steuart Pittman (D)*
- Jessica Haire (R)
Virginia
For live updates of the election results for the U.S. House of Representatives, go to the Virginia Election Live Updates website.
Arlington County
County Board (40 of 57 precincts)
(Vote for one)
- Matt de Ferranti* – 60.6%
- Audrey Clement – 28.9%
- Adam Theo – 9.2%
School Board (40 of 57)
(Vote for one)
- James “Vell” Rives IV – 29.9%
- Bethany Sutton – 68.2%
Bond questions
- $52,630,000 for Metro projects
- $22,460,000 for parks and recreation projects
- $53,300,000 for infrastructure projects
- $165,010,000 for Arlington Public Schools projects
- $39,760,000 for County Stormwater Program projects
- $177,360,000 for work on the county’s Water Pollution Control Plant and county water and sewer systems
Fairfax City
Mayor
- Sang Yi
- Catherine Read
City Council
|(Vote for up to six)
Tom Ross*
Jon R. Stehle Jr.*
Billy M. Bates
Kate G. Doyle Feingold
|Joseph D. Harmon*
So P. Lim*
Jeffrey C. Greenfield
Ana Renner
Craig S. Salewski
School Board
|(Vote for up to five)
Carolyn S. Pitches*
Stacy R. Hall
|Sarah M. Kelsey
Amit S. Hickman
Rachel M. McQuillen
Herndon
Mayor
- Sheila Olem*
- Sean Regan
- Jasbinder Singh
Town Council
|(Vote for up to six)
Naila Alam*
Signe V. Friedrichs
Keven J. Leblanc Jr.
Cesar A. Del Aguila
|Clark A. Hedrick
Donielle M. Scherff
Stevan M. Porter
Pradip Dhakal*
Roland B. Taylor
Loudoun County
Three bond questions were on the ballot:
- $268,244,000 for school projects –
- $74,714,000 for public facility projects –
- $51,314,000 for transportation projects –
Hillsboro Town Council election to be determined by write-ins.
Leesburg
Mayor
- Kelly Burk*
- Suzanne Fox
Town Council
|(Vote for up to three)
Todd A. Cimino-Johnson
Neil R. Steinberg*
Colin N. Doniger
John W. Spence
|
Patrick J. Wilt
Lauren E. Shernoff
Michael A. Rivera
Erika R. Ogedegbe
Hamilton
Mayor
- Kenneth C. Wine*
- Vaughn W. Stanford
- Brian J. Daskalovitz
Town Council
(Vote for up to three)
- Rebecca A. Jones*
- Cathy Salter*
- Craig M. Green*
- Elena M. Boras
- Amy Barden
Purcellville
Mayor
- Stan Milan Sr.
- Joel D. Grewe
Town Council
|Caleb J. Stought
Erin K. Rayner*
M. F. “Tip” Stinnette*
|Ronald B. Rise Jr.
Carol A. Luke
Mary F. “Boo” Bennett
School Board
Broad Run District
- Andrew Thomas Hoyler*
- Tiffany L. Polifko
- Nicholas R. Gothard
Manassas City
City Council
|(Vote for up to three)
Dheeraj “DJ” Jagadev
Ralph J. Smith*
Sonia R. Vasquez Luna
|R.E. “Rick” Bookwalter
Theresa Coates Ellis*
Lynn Forkell Greene*
School Board
|(Vote for up to three)
Jill M. Spall*
Lisa Anne Stevens*
Abraham A. “Alex” Iqbal*
|Samuel S. Gross
Melony M. “Mel” Kent
Sara J. Brescia