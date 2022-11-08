2022 Virginia, Maryland, DC local election results

Here are the unofficial results of some local races in Maryland, Virginia and D.C.

Here are the unofficial results of some local races in Maryland, Virginia and D.C.

An asterisk (*) denotes an incumbent. Leading candidates are in bold.

DC

For live updates of the election results for mayor, D.C. Council and Initiative 82 (Wage-Tipping measure), go to D.C. Election Live Updates website.

Board of Education

Candidates have no listed party affiliation.

Ward 3 Eric Goulet Michael Sriqui Ward 5 Nina O’Neill Robert Henderson Carisa Stanley Beatty Ward 6 Joshua Wiley Brandon Best

Maryland

For live updates of the election results for governor, constitutional amendments, attorney general, comptroller, Congress and other county races, go to the Maryland Election Live Updates website.

Montgomery County

There are also a number of council races on the ballot, including all four at-large seats and two new district seats that will expand the size of the council to 11 members.

At-large Ralph P. Fiotes (R) Lenard Lieber (R) Dwight Patel (R) Gabe Albornoz (D)* Evan Glass (D)* Will Jawando (D)* Laurie-Ann Sayles (D) District 2 Dan Cuda (R) Marilyn Balcombe (D) District 3 George Hernandez (R) Sidney Katz (D)* District 4 Cheryl Riley (R) Kate Stewart (D) District 5 Kate Woody (R) Kristin Mink (D) District 6 (new) Viet H. Doan (R) Natali Fani Gonzalez (D) District 7 (new) Harold Maldonado (R) Dawn Luedtke (D)

Prince George’s County

District 7 is the only competitive county council race on the ballot in Prince George’s County.

Gary Falls (R)

Krystal Oriadha (D)

Frederick County

County Executive

Jessica Fitzwater (D)

Michael Hough (R)

Howard County

County Executive

Calvin Ball (D)*

Allan Kittleman (R)

Anne Arundel County

County Executive

Steuart Pittman (D)*

Jessica Haire (R)

Virginia

For live updates of the election results for the U.S. House of Representatives, go to the Virginia Election Live Updates website.

Arlington County

County Board (40 of 57 precincts)

(Vote for one)

Matt de Ferranti* – 60.6%

Audrey Clement – 28.9%

Adam Theo – 9.2%

School Board (40 of 57)

(Vote for one)

James “Vell” Rives IV – 29.9%

Bethany Sutton – 68.2%

Bond questions

$52,630,000 for Metro projects

$22,460,000 for parks and recreation projects

$53,300,000 for infrastructure projects

$165,010,000 for Arlington Public Schools projects

$39,760,000 for County Stormwater Program projects

$177,360,000 for work on the county’s Water Pollution Control Plant and county water and sewer systems

Fairfax City

Mayor

Sang Yi

Catherine Read

City Council

(Vote for up to six) Tom Ross* Jon R. Stehle Jr.* Billy M. Bates Kate G. Doyle Feingold Joseph D. Harmon* So P. Lim* Jeffrey C. Greenfield Ana Renner Craig S. Salewski

School Board

(Vote for up to five) Carolyn S. Pitches* Stacy R. Hall Sarah M. Kelsey Amit S. Hickman Rachel M. McQuillen

Herndon

Mayor

Sheila Olem*

Sean Regan

Jasbinder Singh

Town Council

(Vote for up to six) Naila Alam* Signe V. Friedrichs Keven J. Leblanc Jr. Cesar A. Del Aguila Clark A. Hedrick Donielle M. Scherff Stevan M. Porter Pradip Dhakal* Roland B. Taylor

Loudoun County

Three bond questions were on the ballot:

$268,244,000 for school projects –

$74,714,000 for public facility projects –

$51,314,000 for transportation projects –

Hillsboro Town Council election to be determined by write-ins.

Leesburg

Mayor

Kelly Burk*

Suzanne Fox

Town Council

(Vote for up to three) Todd A. Cimino-Johnson Neil R. Steinberg* Colin N. Doniger John W. Spence Patrick J. Wilt Lauren E. Shernoff Michael A. Rivera Erika R. Ogedegbe

Hamilton

Mayor

Kenneth C. Wine*

Vaughn W. Stanford

Brian J. Daskalovitz

Town Council

(Vote for up to three)

Rebecca A. Jones*

Cathy Salter*

Craig M. Green*

Elena M. Boras

Amy Barden

Purcellville

Mayor

Stan Milan Sr.

Joel D. Grewe

Town Council

Caleb J. Stought Erin K. Rayner* M. F. “Tip” Stinnette* Ronald B. Rise Jr. Carol A. Luke Mary F. “Boo” Bennett

School Board

Broad Run District

Andrew Thomas Hoyler*

Tiffany L. Polifko

Nicholas R. Gothard

Manassas City

City Council

(Vote for up to three) Dheeraj “DJ” Jagadev Ralph J. Smith* Sonia R. Vasquez Luna R.E. “Rick” Bookwalter Theresa Coates Ellis* Lynn Forkell Greene*

School Board