2022 Virginia election: Votes being counted as control of the US House could flip

The votes are being counted in Virginia, where some of the 11 U.S. House races are among the most closely watched in the country for signs of who will control the chamber next year. Meanwhile, a handful of county and local races and bond questions are also on the ballot.

If you were in line at 7 p.m., you can still vote.

Perhaps the hottest and closest race is in the 2nd Congressional District, where Democratic incumbent Rep. Elaine Luria is seeking a third term against Republican Jen Kiggans, a state senator. Both Navy veterans, the two candidates are competing in a district that was redrawn after the 2020 census and is more favorable to Republicans than previously.

With 115 of 247 precincts reporting, Kiggans leads Luria by about 58% to 42%. (The Associated Press estimates about 30% of the votes have been counted.)

Luria was a member of the Jan. 6 committee, which investigated the attack on Congress by supporters of then-president Donald Trump in an attempt to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. That has made her vulnerable in the new district, which includes the Virginia Beach area and was redrawn to include more rural areas and less of the Norfolk area.

“Our Constitution and our democracy are worth fighting for,” Vega said in an ad. “I will always live up to my oath and stand up for what’s right, regardless of the political repercussions.”

That said, Kiggans was “not all-in on some of the Donald Trump agenda items, and that gives her a bit more credibility with people who are not reflexively Republican,” Stephen Farnsworth, a political science professor with the University of Mary Washington, told WTOP’s Nick Iannelli earlier this month.

Polling late last month had the race as a tie, while the nonpartisan Cook Political Report considers the race a toss-up. The Virginia Public Access Project reports that more than $15 million has been spent on the race.

Spanberger-Vega in the 7th

In the 7th Congressional District, two former law enforcement officers – Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican Prince William County supervisor Yesli Vega – are in a tight race in a district that was also redrawn, in this case to leave out areas outside Richmond that went heavily for Spanberger, who is also seeking her third term.

With 153 precincts out of 226 reporting, Vega leads by about 55% to 45%. (The Associated Press estimates about 35% of the votes have been counted.)

More than $20 million has been spent on the race, according to OpenSecrets, which estimates campaign spending.

Spanberger is one of the few House moderates to call for new, younger leadership in the Democratic Party; Vega has tried to tie Spanberger to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi nonetheless, and has also echoed Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s claims that Democrats are trying to give government too much of a role in what’s taught in the classrooms of public schools.

If Vega wins, she would be the first Hispanic person elected to Congress from Virginia.

Wexton vs. Cao in the 10th

Closer to D.C., Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton is running for her third term in the 10th Congressional District against retired Navy captain Hung Cao. Real Clear Politics rates the seat as “Leans Democratic.” While Kyle Kondik, of Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the U.Va. Center for Politics, has the seat as “Likely Democratic,” he also recently wrote that Cao “appears to be running a real race in a district that has moved strongly toward Democrats in recent years.”

With 122 precincts out of 209 reporting, Wexton leads by about 52% to 48%. (The Associated Press estimates that about 35% of the votes have been counted.)

Cao, Kondik wrote, recently released an internal poll that had him down by only two points. Internal polls are not exactly gospel, but Kondik said the race bears watching.

The possibility of tight races for these seats, in a national atmosphere where Republicans need only five seats to take control of the House, has had national attention – and money – pouring into Virginia for months.

In other races, as expected, The Associated Press has projected Rep. Morgan Griffith, a Republican, has beaten Democratic challenger Taysha DeVaughan in the 9th District; Republican Ben Cline has held his seat in the 6th, and Democrat Robert Scott will keep his seat in the 3rd.

Local races

Meanwhile, voters will also pick members of the Arlington County Board and School Board, as well as six bond questions.

Fairfax City will elect a Mayor, City Council and School Board, while Herndon will select a mayor, and there’s an election for the School Board and a boatload of town-level races in Loudoun County and Manassas Park.

Check out the local results.

Early voting

It’s probably not a surprise that early voting totals are way above the last midterm election, held in 2018. The Virginia Public Access Project reports that 942,532 ballots had already been cast through Monday, compared to a final total of 344,594 four years ago.

WTOP’s Nick Iannelli and Mitchell Miller contributed to this report.