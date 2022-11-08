2022 DC Election: Crowded race for At-large seats in DC Council

The polls are now closed in D.C. and votes are being counted for closely watched races for council and school…

The polls are now closed in D.C. and votes are being counted for closely watched races for council and school board, as well as for mayor.

There’s a crowded race for two at-large seats in the D.C. Council, with eight candidates elbowing for the top spots in a race fraught with an accusation about misspent public funds.

Another exciting race to watch is the seat for Ward 3, with Democrat Matt Frumin, Republican David Krucoff and Libertarian Adrian Salsgiver.

Incumbent Phil Mendelson is running for his fourth term as council chair.

And, expect some fresh new faces on the D.C. Board of Education. No incumbents were on the ballot in the open seats in Wards 1, 3, 5 and 6.

At-Large

In October, the D.C. Office of Campaign Finance said that incumbent Elissa Silverman improperly used public campaign funds for two targeted polls before the Democratic primary to ask questions about the race in Ward 3, DCist reported. Silverman was not a candidate in that ward’s race. The question about the polls’ funding was brought up by Karim Marshall, one of the people who ran against her in the race.

Silverman said that the poll was reported properly, and “she did not share specifics with other candidates, which would need to be disclosed as a campaign contribution,” The Washington Post reported. The Office of Campaign Finance, however, ordered Silverman to reimburse the District for the two polls — a cost of more than $6,000, according to DCist.

A week before Election Day, there were calls for Silverman to drop out of the at-large race. She filed an appeal over the OCF decision and told WUSA 9 that she will not step down.

In her appeal, Silverman said she disagreed with OCF’s interpretation of the law.

Ward 3

At some point during the leadup to the primary election, nine candidates vied for the seat vacated by Ward 3 Council member Mary Cheh, who said in February that she will not seek a fifth term, citing a “reevaluation” of her life amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This caused concern about splitting the vote and giving an edge to candidate Eric Goulet, who another candidate Ben Bergmann said was a “conservative yes-man for the business community,” The Washington Post reported. The newspaper and the D.C. Police Union endorsed Goulet, DCist reported.

Then, several candidates dropped out and voiced their support for Matt Frumin, who eventually won the Democratic primary for the Ward 3 council seat.

Frumin is an attorney who was a political appointee at the U.S. State Department during the Clinton Administration, where he said he focused on democracy and human rights among other issues.

Krucoff has been a commercial real estate agent in the D.C. area and also owned a wholesale bakery in Ward 8.

Salsgiver is a marijuana activist who has worked in politics since the 1980s, including campaigning for former Republican D.C. at-large council member Carol Schwartz, and most recently John Fanning, the D.C. Democratic State Committeeman for Ward 2.

In other areas of D.C., The Associated Press projected Democrat Zachary Parker as the winner in Ward 5.