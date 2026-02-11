Virginia couple celebrates new life through an innovative kidney exchange program

A Middleburg couple is celebrating love and lifesaving generosity after Ginger Hergenroeder received a donated kidney through MedStar Georgetown’s paired kidney exchange program.

Virginia "Ginger" & Leo Hergenroeder at their wedding.(Courtesy MedStar Georgetown University Hospital ) Virginia "Ginger" & Leo Hergenroeder at their wedding.(Courtesy MedStar Georgetown University Hospital ) Leo and Virginia “Ginger” Hergenroeder of Middleburg, Virginia, are getting ready to celebrate Valentine’s Day this weekend. But that wasn’t always a certainty this year.

Last April, Ginger received a donated kidney through MedStar Georgetown Hospital’s paired kidney exchange program, which allows doctors to search for suitable donors through a massive database.

Initially, Leo was cleared to donate a kidney to his wife. He was a pretty good match, but doctors were confident they could find an even closer match.

And they did. Leo was still able to donate his kidney, which went to someone else in need.

“Leo went in first, for them to harvest his kidney. Then, I came in,” Ginger said, adding that she and her husband had their procedures on the same day.

She recalled the day of her surgery when her doctor pointed to a plain brown box on a table in the operating room and said the donated kidney would soon be inside her body.

She laughed, recalling how plain she thought the box was: “It should be more festive. It should be wrapped in pink paper with a big red bow.”

Leo and Ginger, both graduates of West Springfield High School, went their separate ways after high school, building their lives. They reconnected at their 30-year high school reunion and began dating long-distance as Ginger lived in Florida at the time.

In 1995, Ginger, an avid equestrian and fitness enthusiast, developed Goodpasture Syndrome, an autoimmune disease that led to her kidneys declining and failing. She was able to maintain decent health through diet and exercise, but the disease caught up to her.

She researched several places to receive renal care before deciding on MedStar Georgetown in D.C.

“I’m really glad that we were able to be thorough and get this done for them,” said Dr. Jennifer Verbesey, director of MedStar Georgetown’s Living Donor Kidney Transplant Program.

She described the paired kidney exchange program as part of a national matchmaking service that helps people who need an organ to get that organ quickly and efficiently.

As for Leo and Ginger, they’re making plans for Valentine’s Day.

“We’re going to stay home,” said Leo, as Ginger laughed. “Candy and flowers!”

“The whole goal of all of this is that they go live their normal lives and do whatever they want to do,” Verbesey said. “If they want to go out and party that’s great. If they want to stay home together, that sounds perfect to me.”

