2022 DC Election: Bowser wins historic 3rd-consecutive term as DC mayor

Muriel Bowser is the projected winner of Tuesday's D.C. mayoral election, becoming only the second mayor after Marion Barry to serve three terms.

After fending off two challengers from the D.C. Council who accused her of mishandling public safety issues, Bowser will head into a third term in a city facing ongoing challenges, including rising violent crime rates, lack of affordable housing and homelessness.

Bowser led with more than 76% of the vote over Libertarian Dennis Sobin, Republican Stacia Hall and independent Rodney Grant.

Bowser’s second term coincided with the coronavirus pandemic, the George Floyd protests and the Jan. 6 attack — all of which profoundly affected the city’s residents, thrusting the District and its governance into the national spotlight.

In a pre-election interview with WTOP, Bowser said another four years in office would give her the opportunity to flesh out longer-term projects and ambitions, including the completion of a new hospital east of the river and reforming the city’s embattled housing authority. She also sought a renewed mandate from voters to advocate for local interests on Capitol Hill, faced with the potential of a split or Republican-led Congress after Tuesday’s election.

“It’s important to be counted, especially as we go into uncertain times nationally,” Bowser said in the final days of her re-election campaign. “I want to be able to say, when I go up to the Hill or when I go to speak with businesses, that D.C. residents are with me. Much has been said about third terms, and my experience is that longevity in this job is beneficial for a lot of reasons.”

Against the backdrop of mass shootings around the country, the mayoral campaign reflected a wider dynamic playing out in longtime Democratic strongholds, such as the nation’s capital, with progressives facing off against party traditionalists over rising homicide and violent crime rates.

Bowser campaigned on her eight years of experience and leadership as the city emerges from the pandemic and on her history as one of the faces of the District’s long quest for statehood. She blamed the D.C. Council, including her challengers, of hamstringing her efforts to rein in crime: Homicides have risen for four years straight, and the 2021 murder count of 227 was the highest since 2003.

For Bowser, dealing with crime is a matter of expanding D.C. police, while continuing violence prevention efforts she started in her second term. Bowser stood by her plan to hire more officers, despite criticism from community activists, and promised to focus on building-block programs that would steer people away from violent crime.

“We have had the approach of investing across the spectrum and strategies to reduce crime, especially making sure we have a police department that is fully resourced and has all the officers that it needs, but also with violence prevention efforts,” Bowser told WTOP. “D.C. residents overwhelmingly said we need a mayor who will make the tough choices, even sometimes when it’s not popular, to make sure the city is protected.”

Affordable housing and addressing homelessness will likely continue to be major issues throughout Bowser’s next four years in office. In the months before the Tuesday’s election, a 72-page federal report cited dangerous conditions at DCHA properties, including water damage, mold, acts of violence and the presence of lead paint. Bowser responded by ordering a top-down review of the agency.

In October, the mayor told WTOP she was “frustrated” by the persistence of tent camps in the District, despite two terms of transforming support services for the homeless and working to end family homelessness. She expects the Coordinated Assistance and Resources for Encampments pilot program, a voucher system for temporary housing she spearheaded last year, will continue to feature in her strategy going forward.

“What we say is, people shouldn’t be living on the streets. Number one, it’s against our law, but it also isn’t good for them and it’s not good for the community they’re in,” Bowser said. “We’re working this pilot into our operations to get people out of tents and into permanent housing or appropriate shelter.”

