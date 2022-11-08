2022 Maryland election: Trone vs. Parrott in 6th District plus other House races to watch

With control of the U.S. House of Representatives up for grabs Tuesday, all eyes in Maryland are on the 6th District, which is expected to be among the closest races in the state.

Republican challenger Neil Parrott, a long-time state delegate, is seeking to unseat David Trone, who’s running for his third term.

All eight House seats are are on the ballot, as well as one of Maryland’s Senate seats.

In one of the earliest race calls of the night — shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m. — the Associated Press projected Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen had won reelection to his Senate seat.

Trone defeated Parrott two years ago by 20 points, but congressional redistricting shifted the borders of the district. which now includes only a small portion of reliably Democratic Montgomery County as well as all of Frederick, Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties.

Republicans are increasingly favored to win the House, and a Parrott victory could help tip control of the House into GOP hands.

On the campaign trail, the two candidates have sparred over the economy, federal spending and immigration.

Other House races in the DC area

Overall, Democrats currently hold seven of the state’s eight House seats.

There are three other congressional districts in the broader D.C. area. Democrats are favored in all three of them.

In the 4th District, which includes a large swath of Prince George’s and a small sliver of Montgomery County, Democrat Glenn Ivey faces Republican Jeff Warner.

Ivey, the former state’s attorney, beat out eight other candidates, including former Rep. Donna Edwards, for the Democratic nomination to succeed Rep. Anthony Brown, who’s making a bid for attorney general.

In the 5th District, Democratic House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, one of the current longest-serving members of Congress, is running for reelection. Hoyer, the No. 2 Democrat in the House, has held the seat since 1981. He faces Republican Chris Palombi.

In the 8th District, Democrat Jamie Raskin, who was first elected in 2016, faces Republican Gregory Coll and Libertarian Andrés Garcia.

Senate

Control of the U.S. Senate is also up for grabs, but is seen as more of a toss-up.

One of Maryland’s two Senate seats is on the ballot, but incumbent Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat who was first elected in 2016, was the projected winner shortly after polls closed.

Van Hollen was favored against Republican challenger Chris Chaffee.

Van Hollen won the seat in 2016 with more than 60% of the vote.