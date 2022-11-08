2022 DC Election Results (Live Updates)

Live updates of the 2022 D.C. election results.

WTOP has not included uncontested races on this list.

Primary election results will be posted as they come in after the polls close Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.