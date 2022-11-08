2022 Maryland election: Potential tossup county executive races in Frederick, Howard, Anne Arundel counties

The polls are now closed and votes are being counted in several county executive races across Maryland — including some races in the D.C. area that are expected to be nail-biters.

The Frederick County executive race is a close contest between Democrat Jessica Fitzwater and Republican Michael Hough to succeed outgoing Democratic County Executive Jan Gardner.

In Howard County, the race is a rematch of the 2018 contest with former Republican executive Allan Kittleman seeking to unseat current Democratic executive Calvin Ball.

And in Anne Arundel County, Democrat Steuart Pittman is facing a challenge from Republican Jessica Haire.

Montgomery, Prince George’s Co. exec races

In contrast to the three potential tossup races, incumbent Democratic office-holders are seen as having the advantage in counties closer to D.C.

In Prince George’s County, Angela Alsobrooks is running unopposed for a second term and does not have a challenger on the ballot.

In Montgomery County, Maryland’s most populous county, Democrat Marc Elrich is running for a second term. He faces a challenge from Republican Reardon “Sully” Sullivan, who says the county is heading in the wrong direction when it comes to crime and the schools.

However, in heavily Democratic Montgomery County, Elrich, who eked out a 32-vote victory in July’s Democratic primary, is favored to win a second term.

Frederick County

In Frederick County, Democrat Jessica Fitzwater, a two-term county council member, said she will prioritize affordable housing and investing in education and continue “on a path of progress.”

She said she will govern in the mold of her predecessor, Gardner, also a Democrat and the county’s first county executive under the “charter system of government” adopted in 2014.

The Republican in the race is two-term state Sen. Michael Hough who has campaigned on keeping the county from being “overdeveloped and overtaxed.”

“I don’t want to see Frederick County turn into Montgomery County-North,” Hough told WTOP.

Hough is also a U.S. Air Force veteran and serves on the state Senate’s Judicial Proceedings Committee.

Frederick County has a population just shy of 280,000 people and is the seventh-largest county in Maryland.

Howard County

The county executive race Howard County has shaped up to be a heated rematch of the 2018 campaign.

Former Republican executive Allan Kittleman is looking to get his old job back by unseating Democrat Calvin Ball.

While registered Democrats far outnumber Republicans, Howard County is seen as a bellwether.

In 2018, Ball bested Kittleman with nearly 53% of the vote to Kittleman’s 47%.

In this campaign, Ball has campaigned on the investments he’s made in education, including boosting funding for special education, teacher salaries and school construction, according to Maryland Matters.

Kittleman said he’s running to address concerns over public safety, education and taxes.

Howard County is home to more than 334,000 residents.

Anne Arundel County

In Anne Arundel County, Democratic incumbent Steuart Pittman is facing a spirited challenge from County Council Member Jessica Haire.

Pittman, who was elected to the office amid the Democratic wave in 2018 with 52% of the vote, has run on improving schools and other county services and says Haire is too extreme, according to Maryland Matters.

Haire says Pittman’s leadership of the county has been a failure and has hit him particularly on crime and government waste.

In debates and on the campaign trail, the two candidates have sparred over crime, taxes, county spending, and growth and development.

A poll in early October from a political action committee supporting Pittman showed Haire with a slight lead over the Democratic incumbent.