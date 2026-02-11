Where to report potholes in your DC-area neighborhood

For residents of D.C., Maryland and Virginia, the best method for reporting potholes depends on where your neighborhood is located.

DC

Report potholes to D.C. 311, either online or by phone.

Maryland

Potholes on state-maintained roads can be reported to the state highway administration online. If you’re unsure whether a road is maintained by the state or county, check this map.

Montgomery County

Visit the county’s pothole map to determine which agency maintains the road.

Prince George’s County

Potholes on county-maintained roads are repaired by the department of public works and transportation. Call 311 or 301-883-4748 or visit PGC311 to report a pothole on a county-maintained road.

Anne Arundel County

Report potholes on county-maintained roads online or by phone at 410-222-7321.

Howard County

Visit the Tell HoCo website to report a pothole.

Baltimore County

Potholes can be reported by calling 311 or submitting a report. Those reports can be filed online or through the county’s mobile app.

Calvert County

Call the highway maintenance division at 410-535-0905 to report potholes on county roads.

Charles County

There’s an online tool report potholes as well as a hotline at 800-595-7623.

Frederick County

Use the county’s reporting tool FCG FixIt, contact the county by email or by phone at 301-600-1564.

Virginia

The Virginia Department of Transportation maintains interstates and other major roadways in the commonwealth. You can report an issue on a state-maintained road online.

City of Alexandria

The city’s street maintenance division repairs roads, sidewalks, curbs and gutters, and pavement areas in the public right of way. Visit Alex311 to report a pothole.

Fairfax County

VDOT maintains most primary and secondary roads in the county. Visit the county’s webpage for roads VDOT does not maintain.

Arlington County

Arlington’s Water, Sewer, Streets Bureau repairs potholes.

Loudoun County

While most roads are maintained by VDOT, some are maintained by towns or a homeowners association. The county has a maintenance map that details which entity is responsible for maintaining a road. You can find it by visiting Loudoun County’s road safety and maintenance website.

Stafford County

Similarly, VDOT maintains most roads in Stafford County. The county government directs residents to contact VDOT with issues about streets by submitting an online report or by calling 1-800-367-7623.

Prince William County

Residents can report potholes by using PWC 311 on their phone, mobile app, website or by sending an email.

City of Manassas

Potholes can be reported on the Manassas Connect app (available on Apple and Android) or by using the tool online.

