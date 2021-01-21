DC indoor dining to resume at 25% capacity

Restaurants in D.C. can resume indoor dining at 25% capacity after 5 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 22, when the city ends its ban on indoor dining. Restaurant Week in the city starts Monday, Jan. 25.

Restaurants in D.C. can resume indoor dining at 25% capacity after 5 a.m. Friday, when the city ends its ban on indoor dining, according to John J. Falcicchio, chief of staff to Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Restaurant Week, which had been delayed because of the ban, will now start on Monday, Jan. 25.

The ban on indoor dining went into effect on Dec. 23 amid a surge in coronavirus cases. The city is still struggling with rising case loads. As of Wednesday, it recorded 144 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total since the pandemic began to more than 34,400 cases and 863 deaths.

Other parts of the Dec. 23 order will remain in effect. That includes closing museums and libraries, requiring reservations to swim in a city pool, halting D.C. Circulator National Mall routes and recommending nonessential businesses to telework.

While coronavirus cases remain high, D.C. recently surpassed administrating 1 million tests. It is also ramping up vaccinations, including offering them to residents 65 and older. But officials caution that vaccine demand still outstrips the supply being provided by the federal government.

