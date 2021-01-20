INAUGURATION NEWS: The latest | Biden signs first exec orders | Scenes around DC | Inauguration liveblog | Photos
DC makes more COVID-19 vaccination appointments available for certain groups

Zeke Hartner

January 20, 2021, 7:21 PM

The D.C. Department of Health announced that more than 2,000 additional appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations will be made available for residents who are at higher risk of coronavirus infection starting Thursday morning.

At 9 a.m. Thursday, “2,235 additional vaccination appointments will be made available for District residents who are 65 years of age and older and/or health care workers and who live in priority ZIP codes,” the government said in an announcement.

Priority ZIP codes are in areas of D.C. that have been more harshly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, mostly in Wards 1, 4, 5, 7 and 8.

The following ZIP codes are considered high priority: 20001, 20002, 20009, 20010, 20011, 20012, 20015, 20017, 20018, 20019, 20020, 20030, 20032, 20039, 20040, 20056, 20059, 20060, 20064, 20223, 20242, 20260, 20306, 20317, 20340, 20373, 20375, 20422, 20441, 20509, 20542 and 20593.

D.C. said residents should sign up for an appointment quickly because demand is very high.

Appointments can be secured online, or residents can schedule one by calling the District’s hotline at (855) 363-0333 after 9 a.m. Thursday.

On Friday, 740 more appointments will be made available to D.C. residents age 65 and older, or who work in a health care setting in the District.

D.C. said demand for the vaccines in the District is much higher than the supply currently being made available from the federal government.

