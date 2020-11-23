Coronavirus vaccine FAQ: What you need to know

As COVID cases surge, the race for an effective coronavirus vaccine continues, and several companies are claiming success in trials. Here's what you need to know.

As COVID cases surge, the race for an effective coronavirus vaccine continues, and several companies are claiming success in trials.

Here’s what you need to know.

Q: Is there a coronavirus vaccine in the U.S.?

Not yet. Multiple vaccines are in Phase 3 trials in the U.S. And three major pharmaceutical companies say their vaccines show promise — at 90% effectiveness or greater. Q: Which vaccines show the most promise?

There are three big ones so far, according to preliminary data from the pharmaceutical companies: one from Pfizer, one from Moderna and one developed by Oxford University and manufactured by AstraZeneca. Vaccines must be approved by regulators before they can be widely distributed. Q: How effective are the vaccines in trials?

Pfizer and Moderna are reporting preliminary results from late-stage trials that show their vaccines are almost 95% effective. AstraZeneca says its vaccine is up to 90% effective. Q: What are the differences between the vaccines?

The vaccines differ in doses and distribution requirements. A half-dose of AstraZeneca‘s vaccine followed by a full dose at least one month later was 90% effective. Both Pfizer and Moderna‘s vaccines require two shots. For Pfizer, the booster shot is needed three weeks after your first shot. For Moderna’s, it’s four weeks. AstraZeneca’s vaccine doesn’t need to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures, making it easier to distribute, especially in developing countries. It can be transported under “normal refrigerated conditions” of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius (36 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit). Pfizer, on the other hand, plans to distribute its vaccine using specially designed “thermal shippers” that use dry ice to maintain temperatures of minus-70 degrees Celsius (minus-94 degrees Fahrenheit). Q: When will a vaccine be available in the U.S.?

Moncef Slaoui, who the White House put in charge of leading the federal effort to develop a vaccine, told CNN that an initial group of Americans could get a vaccine developed by Pfizer as early as the second week of December. It would require the FDA to approve emergency use authorization. An FDA vaccine advisory committee is slated to meet Dec. 10. However, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former FDA commissioner, told CBS that a vaccine will likely be widely available to the general public by the middle of 2021, and warned of a “very difficult period” in the months ahead. Q: Who gets the vaccine first?

Health officials have cautioned that there won’t immediately be enough doses of a vaccine for everyone. That means the highest-priority groups, which include health care workers, the elderly and people with underlying medical conditions, will get the vaccine first. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will also look into the data on the vaccines and issue guidance to the states regarding which populations should be prioritized for the distribution of the vaccine. Q: OK, what about the rest of us?

According to the CDC, vaccine supplies “will increase over time, and all adults should be able to get vaccinated later in 2021. However, a COVID-19 vaccine may not be available for young children until more studies are completed.” Q: How many COVID vaccine shots are needed?

According to the CDC, all but one of the COVID-19 vaccines currently in Phase 3 clinical trials in the U.S. need two shots to be effective. The other COVID-19 vaccine uses one shot. Q: How do the vaccines work?

AstraZeneca’s vaccine uses a weakened version of a common cold virus that is combined with genetic material for the characteristic spike protein of the virus that causes COVID-19. After vaccination, the spike protein primes the immune system to attack the virus if it later infects the body. Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines also teach the immune system to recognize coronavirus, through messenger RNA. Q: How much will the vaccine cost?

According to The Associated Press, Pfizer’s vaccine costs about $20 a dose, while Moderna’s is $15 to $25, based on agreements the companies have struck to supply their vaccines to the U.S. government. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is cheaper. AstraZeneca, which has pledged it won’t make a profit on the vaccine during the pandemic, has reached agreements with governments and international health organizations that put its cost at about $2.50 a dose. The CDC says, “Vaccine doses purchased with U.S. taxpayer dollars will be given to the American people at no cost,” but there is a caveat: “However, vaccination providers will be able to charge an administration fee for giving the shot to someone. Vaccine providers can get this fee reimbursed by the patient’s public or private insurance company or, for uninsured patients, by the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Provider Relief Fund.” Q: How will the U.S. distribute a COVID vaccine?

The federal government says it’s working to make one or more vaccines available to the public through Operation Warp Speed. According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, the “goal is to produce and deliver 300 million doses of safe and effective vaccines with the initial doses available by January 2021, as part of a broader strategy to accelerate the development, manufacturing, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics (collectively known as countermeasures).” Q: How is DC handling the vaccine?

Responsibility for D.C.’s vaccine plan rests with the District’s Emergency Operations Center. D.C. Health Director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt said a scientific advisory committee was created a couple months ago to assist with “effective strategies to communicate what we believe to be complex public health information about the COVID-19 vaccines that would assist us in the equitable distribution of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.” The purpose of the committee is to help communicate with the public and get residents interested in taking the vaccine. Q: Once we have a vaccine, does that mean the pandemic is over?

Nope. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top disease expert in the U.S., told CBS that for there to be herd immunity by May 2021, it would require that a majority of the country be vaccinated. “If you have a highly efficacious vaccine, and only a relatively small 40, 50% of the people get vaccinated, you’re not going to get the herd immunity you need,” Fauci said. “What we do need is we need to get as many people as possible vaccinated.” The CDC cautions that experts “do not know what percentage of people would need to get vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.” Q: What exactly is 'herd immunity'?

Per the CDC: “Herd immunity is a term used to describe when enough people have protection — either from previous infection or vaccination — that it is unlikely a virus or bacteria can spread and cause disease. As a result, everyone within the community is protected even if some people don’t have any protection themselves. The percentage of people who need to have protection in order to achieve herd immunity varies by disease.” Q: Are the vaccines safe?

Full data isn’t available yet, but Dr. Fauci has said the vaccines are safe. Q: What can Americans do until we've all been vaccinated?

Stay safe: Wear a mask, wash your hands, use hand sanitizer, reduce your risk of exposure, check for symptoms and get tested.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.