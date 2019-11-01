DC officials prep for a party: Nationals’ World Series victory parade expected to draw thousands

D.C.’s victory parade and rally for the World Series Champion Washington Nationals is expected to draw tens of thousands of fans downtown - the city says it will be ready and wants fans to be too.

“Arrive early, drink responsibly, cheer loudly and don’t drive!” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a Friday news conference.

City leaders strongly suggest that anyone going downtown Saturday should sign up to receive text alerts related to the event. To sign up, text NATS to 888-777.

“This is how we’re going to be communicating important information throughout the event, throughout the parade — updates on weather, transit, safety and more,” said Christopher Rodriguez, director of the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency.

If you’re going downtown with friends or family, do you have a plan?

Rodriguez said you should designate a meeting place in case you get separated, “particularly if you’re attending with children.”

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham also stressed that there will be no shortage of uniformed officers around whom kids can go to if they get lost.

The parade down Constitution Avenue in Northwest will begin at 15th Street at 2 p.m. and upon its conclusion at 3rd Street there’ll be a rally, but you don’t have to worry about trying to be two places at once.

“There will be Jumbotrons set throughout the parade route, so after the parade goes by you’ll be able to stay at your location to enjoy the rally,” Newsham said.

A big box of city blocks surrounding the parade route has been designated as a Pedestrian-Only Zone.

“Fans should not expect to operate vehicles, bicycles or scooters within the pedestrian-only zone,” D.C. Department of Transportation Director Jeff Marootian said.

Nearby bike and scooter corrals will be available for shared dockless vehicles and Capital BikeShare bikes beginning at 12:30 pm. until one hour after the rally ends.

The designated area for services such as Uber and Lyft is on the south side of the parade route along Independence Avenue in Northwest.

While Newsham said no direct threats have been made related to the event, he and other leaders are asking people to be vigilant.

“If you see something suspicious, please tell a police officer,” Rodriguez said.

