FAQs: What to know about the Nationals’ championship celebration

The Washington Nationals won the World Series! Here's your source for information on the parade in D.C., gear and more.

The Washington Nationals won the World Series!

Now what? Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming celebrations.

So, when did they get back from Houston?

The team’s plane landed Thursday evening at Dulles International Airport.

Are they going to the White House?

Looks like it. The White House tweeted on Friday that the team will be going on Monday.

When’s the parade?

Saturday at 2 p.m.

Where’s the parade?

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office said Thursday that it would begin on Constitution Avenue at 15th Street in Northwest, proceed east along Constitution Avenue and end on Pennsylvania Avenue and 3rd Street Northwest with a team rally.

So, they’ve got the parade route, but the city has yet to announce street closures.

Text NATS to 888-777 to get alerts on public safety, transit and weather.

How should I dress for the occasion?

You can get official Nationals World Champions clothes and gear at the Nationals’ team store, at Nats Park. It’s got extended hours Thursday and Friday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

World championship gear is also available at area Dick’s and Modells stores.

District on Deck has a list of links to other merchandise, including (of course) Baby Shark/Commissioner’s Trophy hats.

What about driving and parking near the parade route?

You’re new around here, huh?

Don’t even try it, Bowser’s office said — take Metro, the bus, or pretty much anything else. WTOP agrees.

How about Metro?

You’re in luck there: Metro announced on Thursday that in partnership with with Xfinity they’ll have extra trains running Saturday for the parade. They’ll be at rush-hour levels from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; trains will arrive every 3 to 4 minutes and will leave end-of-line stations every 6 to 12 minutes. And all previously scheduled track work has been canceled for the day.

So you reeeeeeally don’t have to drive.

I’m going to drive anyway. Any parking restrictions I should know about?

Okaaaaaay.

Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest between Constitution Avenue and 3rd Street will be closed and parking restricted beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, and continue through 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Parking will be restricted on the following roadways from 6:30 p.m. on Friday to 7 p.m. on Saturday:

* Constitution Ave. NW between 15th St. NW & 3rd St. NW

* Pennsylvania Ave. NW between 12th St. NW & 3rd St. NW

* 15th St. NW between Constitution Ave. NW & E St. NW

* Pennsylvania Ave. NW between 14th St. NW & 15th St. NW

* 14th St. NW between Constitution Ave. NW & Independence Ave. SW

* 7th St. NW between Pennsylvania Ave. NW & Independence Ave. SW

* 6th St. NW between Pennsylvania Ave. NW & Constitution Ave. NW

* 4th St. NW between Constitution Ave. NW & Independence Ave. SW

* 3rd St. NW between D St. NW & Independence Ave. SW

All vehicles parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed, the mayor’s office said. Motorists whose vehicles are towed should call (202) 541-6083.

Yikes. What about street closures?

The following streets will be closed from 8 p.m. on Friday until 7 p.m. on Saturday:

* 15th St. NW between Constitution Ave. NW & E St. NW

* Constitution Ave. NW between 3rd St. NW & 6th St. NW

* Pennsylvania Ave. NW between East crossover & 6th St. NW

* Pennsylvania Ave. NW between 14th St. NW & 15th St. NW

* 3rd St. NW between Constitution Ave. NW & Madison Dr. NW

The following streets will be closed from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday:

* Constitution Ave. NW between 17th St. NW & 6th St. NW

* Pennsylvania Ave. NW between 15th St. NW & 6th St. NW

* 15th St. NW between New York Ave. NW & Independence Ave. SW**

* 14th St. NW between New York Ave. NW & Independence Ave. SW**

* 13th St. NW between H St. NW & Pennsylvania Ave. NW**

* 12th St. NW between E St. NW & Constitution Ave. NW

* 11th St. NW between E St. NW & Pennsylvania Ave. NW

* 10th St. NW between E St. NW & Constitution Ave. NW

* 9th St. NW between E St. NW & Constitution Ave. NW to include the 9th St. Tunnel

* 7th St. NW between E St. NW & Independence Ave. SW

* 6th St. NW between Indiana Ave. NW & Constitution Ave. NW

* 4th St. NW between Pennsylvania Ave. NW & Independence Ave. SW

* 3rd St. NW between D St. NW & Independence Ave. SW

* Maryland Ave. SW between 3rd St. SW & Independence Ave. SW

* Inbound 12th ramp from Virginia to DC

* 12th St. ramp from Independence Ave. SW (no traffic allowed into 12th St. Tunnel)

* Inbound 14th St. Bridge (all traffic will go eastbound on I-695/I-395)

* Inbound 14th St. HOV (all traffic will be sent eastbound on I-695/ I-395)

* Westbound I-395 exit to 12th St. Tunnel (No access to tunnel)

** Local traffic will be permitted to travel south to E St. NW and northbound traffic will be allowed to travel north from E St. NW.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change.

Ugh, okay you win. Can I just watch it on TV somewhere?

Nothing’s been announced yet, but all the sports sites are pointing out that MLB Network generally shows World Series parades beginning to end.

The local TV stations are likely to show some or all of it, too. And, of course, WTOP will be there.

Wait … what’s this whole Baby Shark thing about?

We know you know; it’s just an excuse to post this again:

Woo hoo!

Yup.

MORE NATS WORLD SERIES COVERAGE

WTOP will be adding more information to this Q&A as it becomes available. Have a question you want answered? Email us at talkback@wtop.com.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.