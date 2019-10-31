Gear up! Where to find Nationals World Series Championship merch

OK, party people! The Nats have claimed their first ever World Series Championship. It’s time to gear up with caps, shirts, hoodies and more.
Select Dick’s Sporting Goods stores in the area reopened immediately after the big win to sell World Series Championship gear.
But there’s still a chance early Thursday morning to grab some.
On Thursday, Oct. 31, the following Dick’s locations will open early at 7 a.m.:
- East Market: 12501 Fairlakes Circle, Fairfax, Virginia, 22033
- Bailey’s Crossroads: 5716 Columbia Pike, Bailey’s Crossroads, Viginia, 22041
- Dulles Town Center: 21070 Dulles Town Circle, Dulles, Virginia, 20166
- Springfield Town Center: 6601 Springfield Mall, Springfield, Virginia, 22150
- Washingtonian Center: 2 Grand Corner Avenue, Gaithersburg, Maryland, 20878
- Dulles Landing: 24670 Dulles Landing Drive, Unit 100, Sterling, Virginia, 20155
- The Shops at Dakota Crossing: 2470 Market Street Northeast, Washington, D.C. 20018
- Wheaton Plaza: 11160 Veirs Mill Road, Suite P100, Wheaton, Maryland, 20902
- Shops at Stonewall: 8009 Stonewall Shops Square, Gainesville, Virginia, 20155
- Bull Run Plaza: 10800 Sudley Manor Drive, Manassas, Virginia, 20109
- St. Charles Towne Center: 11080 Mall Circle Road, Waldorf, Maryland, 20603
- Village at Waugh Chapel: 1417 South Main Chapel Way, Gambrills, Maryland, 21054
Select Modell’s locations were open after the conclusion of last night’s game, but there are still plenty of chances to shop in-store and online.
Modell’s in Bethesda is open and full of Nats gear, reports WTOP’s John Aaron.
Modell’s in Bethesda is open and full of Nats world champions gear @WTOP pic.twitter.com/77jenlqzud
— John Aaron (@JohnAaronWTOP) October 31, 2019
Districtondeck.com has also compiled a unique list of Nats World Series gear and merch.
-
- Nationals top Astros in Game 7 to win 1st World Series title
- Final comeback as Nationals win World Series title
- Mad Max delivers for World Series champion Nats without win
- Clutch Kendrick lands winning blow as Nats take World Series
- Rendon made sure when Nats were down, they were never out
- Column: Strasburg’s transcendent postseason run shuts down controversy for good
- Stephen Strasburg goes from shutdown to World Series MVP
- Hinch: ‘I’ll have to live with’ bullpen decision in Game 7
- Locker room antics: Nats celebrate World Series win
- Fans celebrate Nats World Series title win
- Nats World Series Championship parade to be held this weekend
- Gear up! Dick’s Sporting Goods locations offering World Series Champs merch
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.