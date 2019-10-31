Gear up! Where to find Nationals World Series Championship merch

Some stores are opening early Thursday morning to sell Washington Nationals World Series Championship gear. Here's when and where you can get in line to snag some swag.

Dick's Sporting Goods stores throughout the D.C. area will open early Thursday morning. (WTOP/Steve Dresner) After the game, people headed over to Dick's Sporting Goods to get their Nats World Series Championship gear. (WTOP/Steve Dresner) World Series Caps showing the curly W are seen after Wednesday night's big game. (WTOP/Steve Dresner) After Nats beat the Astros 6-2 Wednesday night and claimed their first ever World Series Championship, fans headed out to Dick's Sporting Goods to grab their commemorative gear. (WTOP/Steve Dresner) Stores are opening early on Thursday morning so fans can buy World Series merchandise. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper) People crowded the Dick's Sporting Goods at Fair Lakes for their gear. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper) At around 1:30 a.m., the lines were quite long at the Dick's sporting goods in Fair Lakes, as they sold some World Series gear. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper) ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

OK, party people! The Nats have claimed their first ever World Series Championship. It’s time to gear up with caps, shirts, hoodies and more.

Select Dick’s Sporting Goods stores in the area reopened immediately after the big win to sell World Series Championship gear.

But there’s still a chance early Thursday morning to grab some.

On Thursday, Oct. 31, the following Dick’s locations will open early at 7 a.m.:

East Market: 12501 Fairlakes Circle, Fairfax, Virginia, 22033

Bailey’s Crossroads: 5716 Columbia Pike, Bailey’s Crossroads, Viginia, 22041

Dulles Town Center: 21070 Dulles Town Circle, Dulles, Virginia, 20166

Springfield Town Center: 6601 Springfield Mall, Springfield, Virginia, 22150

Washingtonian Center: 2 Grand Corner Avenue, Gaithersburg, Maryland, 20878

Dulles Landing: 24670 Dulles Landing Drive, Unit 100, Sterling, Virginia, 20155

The Shops at Dakota Crossing: 2470 Market Street Northeast, Washington, D.C. 20018

Wheaton Plaza: 11160 Veirs Mill Road, Suite P100, Wheaton, Maryland, 20902

Shops at Stonewall: 8009 Stonewall Shops Square, Gainesville, Virginia, 20155

Bull Run Plaza: 10800 Sudley Manor Drive, Manassas, Virginia, 20109

St. Charles Towne Center: 11080 Mall Circle Road, Waldorf, Maryland, 20603

Village at Waugh Chapel: 1417 South Main Chapel Way, Gambrills, Maryland, 21054

Select Modell’s locations were open after the conclusion of last night’s game, but there are still plenty of chances to shop in-store and online.

Modell’s in Bethesda is open and full of Nats gear, reports WTOP’s John Aaron.

Modell’s in Bethesda is open and full of Nats world champions gear ⁦@WTOP⁩ pic.twitter.com/77jenlqzud — John Aaron (@JohnAaronWTOP) October 31, 2019

Districtondeck.com has also compiled a unique list of Nats World Series gear and merch.

