Nationals to visit White House after World Series win

The Washington Nationals have accepted an invitation to visit the White House on Monday to celebrate their World Series win, according to a tweet from the White House’s official Twitter account.

The ceremony will reportedly take place on the White House’s South Lawn at 1:15 p.m. Monday.

A Twitter announcement from the White House featured a short video of Nats manager Dave Martinez kissing the Commissioner’s Trophy after clinching the title in Houston on Wednesday:

The 2019 World Series Champion Washington @Nationals will be visiting the White House on Monday! ⚾🏆 pic.twitter.com/4Ri6pwDv7z — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 1, 2019

