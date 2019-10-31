Nats World Series Championship parade to be held this weekend

A parade is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m., Mayor Muriel Bowser's office announced early Thursday morning.

The Washington Nationals made history Wednesday night when they won the World Series title for the first time in franchise history.

Now, fans will have the chance to welcome their champions — and that trophy — home.

A parade is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m., Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office announced early Thursday morning.

The parade will start on Constitution Avenue NW at 15th Street NW, proceed east along Constitution Avenue NW and end on Pennsylvania Avenue NW at 3rd Street NW with a team rally.

If fans attending the parade want to receive text alerts on safety, transit and weather, they can text “NATS” to 888-777.

The mayor’s office is encouraging attendees to leave their cars at home and use public transportation, as public parking is expected to be extremely limited around the route.

Those posting on social media are asked to use the hashtag #FightFinished.

Below is a map of where the parade is planned to begin:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.