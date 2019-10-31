FAQs: What to know about the Nationals’ championship celebration

The Washington Nationals won the World Series! Here's your source for information on the parade in D.C., gear and more.

The Washington Nationals won the World Series!

Now what? Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming celebrations.

So, when do they get back from Houston?

The team’s plane is supposed to land at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at Dulles International Airport.

When’s the parade?

Saturday at 2 p.m.

Where’s the parade?

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office said Thursday that it would begin on Constitution Avenue at 15th Street in Northwest, proceed east along Constitution Avenue and end on Pennsylvania Avenue and 3rd Street Northwest with a team rally.

So, they’ve got the parade route, but the city has yet to announce street closures.

What about driving and parking near the parade route?

You’re new around here, huh?

Don’t even, Bowser’s office said — take Metro, the bus, or pretty much anything else. WTOP agrees.

Ugh. Can I just watch it on TV somewhere?

Nothing’s been announced yet, but all the sports sites are pointing out that MLB Network generally shows World Series parades beginning to end.

The local TV stations are likely to show some or all of it, too. And, of course, WTOP will be there.

Is anyone going so hog wild about this championship that they’re giving away free food?

Yup.

The Z Burger in Tenleytown (4321 Wisconsin Ave. Northwest) is giving away one single burger per person on Thursday from noon to 2 p.m., and again from 5 to 7 p.m.

Say the secret password: Z-Nats.

How should I dress for the occasion?

World championship gear is available at area Dick’s and Modells stores.

District on Deck has a list of links to other merchandise, including (of course) Baby Shark/Commissioner’s Trophy hats.

Wait … what’s this whole Baby Shark thing about?

We know you know; it’s just an excuse to post this again:

