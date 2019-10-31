Fans celebrate Nats World Series title win

The streets of D.C. were crowded on a rainy Thursday morning, but it was not a typical gloomy fall night in the District of Champions because the Nationals just won the World Series.

A Washington Nationals fan jumps onto the hood of a taxi caught in the pedestrian traffic early Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Washington after the Nationals defeated the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the baseball World Series in Houston. (AP/Alex Brandon) Washington Nationals fans celebrate early Thursday, Oct, 31, 2019, in Washington after the Nationals won Game 7 of the baseball World Series in Houston. (AP/Alex Brandon) A Washington Nationals fan celebrates by climbing a street sign outside Nationals Park early Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Washington, after the Nationals defeated the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the baseball World Series in Houston. (AP/Alex Brandon) Washington Nationals fans celebrate by climbing a street sign early Thursday, oct. 31, 2019, in Washington, after the Washington Nationals won Game 7 of the baseball World Series over the Houston Astros in Houston. (AP/Alex Brandon) A Washington Nationals fan celebrates by climbing a street sign early Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Washington after the Nationals won Game 7 of the baseball World Series in Houston. (AP/Alex Brandon) Washington Nationals fans celebrate as they leave Nationals Park early Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Washington after the Washington Nationals won Game 7 of the baseball World Series in Houston. (AP/Alex Brandon) A Washington Nationals fan celebrates by climbing on a truck used to block the street early Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Washington after the Nationals won Game 7 of the baseball World Series in Houston. (AP/Alex Brandon) Washington Nationals fans hold up baby sharks as they watch the broadcast of Game 7 of the baseball World Series, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Nationals Park in Washington. The Nationals defeated the Houston Astros 6-2 in Houston, winning the series. (AP/Alex Brandon) Washington Nationals fan Charlie Nyerges, from Alexandria, Va., is overcome with emotion Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Nationals Park in Washington, as the Nationals defeated the Houston Astros 6-2 in Game 7 of the baseball World Series in Houston, winning the title. (AP/Alex Brandon) Washington Nationals fans touch the foul pole as they watch television coverage of Game 7 of the baseball World Series, at Nationals Park, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Washington. The Nationals defeated the Houston Astros 6-2 and won the series. (AP/Alex Brandon) Washington Nationals fans celebrate early Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Washington after the Washington Nationals won Game 7 of the baseball World Series in Houston. (AP/Alex Brandon)

Fans exiting Nationals Park were in no hurry to catch the last train on the four Metro stations that were open for the watch party. They’re too busy slip-n-sliding. Wait, what? OK …

This dude was born for for this moment and … he nailed it pic.twitter.com/hjqWEj9R9a — TexasTakes (@HouseOfTakes) October 31, 2019

Dancing to Go-go music (very D.C.)

Buying merchandise.

“It was amazing!” shouted one fan as he left Nats Park after the watch party early Thursday morning. “I cannot believe it! It’s incredible.”

Outside the ballpark, fans showed their revelry in many ways, from spontaneous group dancing and boozing to whatever it is they’re doing to this scooter. More than one fan decided to climb a light pole and a street sign.

“Despite the Nats only getting one hit in the first six innings, the motto of this team … was ‘Stay in the fight.’ And what did this team do? Stay in the fight,” said fan Evan Johnson, outside Nats Park early Thursday morning. “Now we are the World Series champions!”

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser congratulated the team using a lot of baseball emojis in a tweet (Click on the link to fully appreciate the effort and artistry). Shortly after the game, the mayor’s office announced that a Nationals World Series Championship parade will be held Saturday at 2 p.m.

Even President Donald Trump, who was met with jeers during Game 5 in D.C., congratulated the Nats on a great season and an “incredible World Series.”

Congratulations to the Washington Nationals on a great season and an incredible World Series. Game 7 was amazing! @Nationals — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2019

Yep, that’s Chef Jose Andres in the background, who threw the ceremonial first pitch in Game 5, joining a crowd of fans as anyone who was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize would.

Earlier he was spotted at the Wizards game, joining a crowd that erupted in cheers during the basketball game as the Nats took the lead.

Capital One Arena went WILD when they announced the Nats score during the Wizards game … pic.twitter.com/4e2eA4b10X — NBC Sports Nationals (@NBCSNationals) October 31, 2019

“Fans are having a blast,” reported WTOP’s Michelle Basch. She said many stayed through all innings despite the rain, which has not dampened their excitement. And in addition to buying merchandise, they’re buying copies of the newspaper heralding the team’s win.

