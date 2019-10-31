Locker room antics: Nats celebrate World Series win

Here's a peek in the locker room as the Washington Nationals celebrate their World Series win in Houston.

Nats won the World Series. Boom.

Now they’re celebrating. They’re so busy celebrating, they said they’d BRB.

Dear DC, We’ll be back with more of that fresh #content tomorrow morning. Er, tomorrow around lunch. Love, AtNationals pic.twitter.com/QzrJdBS1LL — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) October 31, 2019

Come back. What are you guys doing?

ALEXA PLAY “WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS” FT. MAD MAX AND CHILDISH BAMBINO#STAYINTHEFIGHT pic.twitter.com/aLaP4vU0sU — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) October 31, 2019

OK, you’re allowed.

It’s still raining in DC OH WAIT NVM THAT’S OUR CHAMPAGNE CELEBRATION IN HOUSTON#STAYINTHEFIGHT pic.twitter.com/5oS6cZxy7N — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) October 31, 2019

THE FORCE IS ALWAYS WITH DOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO#STAYINTHEFIGHT pic.twitter.com/5cafBlC01o — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) October 31, 2019

But don’t feel left out of this much-deserved celebration because there’s going to be a parade for them on Saturday in D.C.

