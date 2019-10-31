Home » Washington Nationals » Locker room antics: Nats…

Locker room antics: Nats celebrate World Series win

Abigail Constantino

October 31, 2019, 2:41 AM

Nats won the World Series. Boom.

Now they’re celebrating. They’re so busy celebrating, they said they’d BRB.

Come back. What are you guys doing?

OK, you’re allowed.

But don’t feel left out of this much-deserved celebration because there’s going to be a parade for them on Saturday in D.C.

nats win, world series, nats watch, newspaper
A fan holds up a newspaper heralding the Nats’ World Series win. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)
nats watch party
Fans at the Nationals watch party for Game 7 of the World Series erupt as the team gets a home run. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)
nats watch, game 7, world series, nats park
Fans endure rainy weather during a watch party for Game 7 of the World Series. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)
nats fans, houston
Nats fans cheer on Washington in Houston in Game 7 of the World Series. (WTOP/George Wallace)
nats, fans, dogs
Jojo is ready to #finishthefight. (Courtesy Ali Blasiar)
dog, nationals gear
Goldendoodle Reilly, 3, is a lifetime Nats fan. (Courtesy Bill Holland)
racing president, watch party
These fans posed with one of the Racing Presidents during a Game 7 World Series Watch party at Nats Park. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)
nats, fans, world series
These handmade earrings are styling and full of “Natitude.” (Courtesy Patricia Paterno)
Lou is rocking the Baby Shark for Game 7. (Courtesy Terri Schipani)
nats fans
These fans show the Nats unofficial mascot going after the Astros. (Courtesy WTOP reader/listener)
Bailey is a good puppy with an even better “Natitude.” (Courtesy Kerry Walter)
nats fans, world series
This pup is full of “Natitude.” (Courtesy Melissa Morgan)
nationals, fans, world sries
Nats Fans attend Game 7 of the World Series in Houston. (WTOP/George Wallace)
nats watch party, game 7 world series
Hoss Goodknight shows how to assemble a baby shark. (WTOP/Kristi King)
Jan Thelin from Culpeper, Virginia, writes: “My dad, Max Follmer, is 95 (almost 96, WWII veteran). He was at the last baseball game played by the Senators with my brother in 1971. He was so excited when baseball returned to D.C. with the Nats and has been a big fan ever since! He is so excited to have cheered them on to the World Series! My brother flew in from Minnesota and my sister from Idaho to be able to watch the series with my dad! Go Nats! We’re cheering you on from home in Culpeper, Virginia!!!” (Courtesy Jan Thelin)
Sarah Furbee in Winchester, Virginia, writes: “This is my 10-year-old son, Benjamin Furbee, sporting his shirt that came in the mail just at the right time for Game 7!” (Courtesy Sarah Furbee)
These socks are, apparently, unwashed for the entire World Series. (Courtesy Daniel Mica)
WTOP’s Debbie Feinstein is showing off her Natitude with co-worker Jacob Kerr in the newsroom. (WTOP/Debbie Weinstein)
WTOP’s Debbie Feinstein also shared this picture of her son on Wednesday. (WTOP/Debbie Feinstein)
Michelle shares these pictures of their “rally pup,” with the added message: Go Nats!! (Courtesy Michelle Press)
Michelle shares these pictures of their “rally pup,” with the added message: Go Nats!! (Courtesy Michelle Press)
This 24-year-old fan from Great Falls, Virginia, has been a fan since she was 2. She “repurposed” her favorite Nats jersey. Reduce, reuse, recycle? (Courtesy Patricia Paterno)
A Washington Nationals fans cheers during the ninth inning in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park on Oct. 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Getty Images/Bob Levey)
A fan holds a sign in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park on Oct. 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Getty Images/Bob Levey)
This pupper is pooped after staying up too late for that Curly W on Tuesday night. (Courtesy Ellen McNamara)
The folks at the Silver Spring, Maryland, location of Chesapeake Urology sent in a fun video to the tune of Queen’s “We Will Rock You.” (Courtesy Diane Bartlett)
Rahmney Flowers claims that this bundle of joy is the Nats’ cutest fan. It’s hard to disagree. (Courtesy Rahmney Flowers)
While holding two Bud Light beer cans, baseball fan, Jeff Adams, is hit in the chest with the home run ball hit by Yordan Alvarez #44 of the Houston Astros (not pictured) in the second inning during Game 5 of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on October 27, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images/Patrick Smith)
Washington Nationals fans with jerseys referencing Bryce Harper looks on during batting practice prior to Game Five of the 2019 World Series against the Houston Astros at Nationals Park on October 27, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images/Will Newton)
A fan in a shark costume cheers in Game Five of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on October 27, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images/Win McNamee)
