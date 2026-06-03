3 workers injured in electrical incident near Medical Center Metro station

Spokesman Pete Piringer said his department was alerted about a "possible electrical explosion" involving those working outside the Maryland Metro station at around 7:45 a.m.

At least three workers were seriously injured in an “electrical mishap” near the Medical Center Metro station Monday morning, according to a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

Spokesman Pete Piringer said his department was alerted about a “possible electrical explosion” involving those working outside the Maryland Metro station at around 7:45 a.m.

All of the contractors have been removed from the electrical shaft, which Piringer described as a “fairly confined space.”

“Paramedics are treating and transporting several people, at least three fairly serious injuries as a result of electrical shock,” Piringer said in a video posted to social media.

Their injuries include serious electrical burns, Piringer said.

The station is located near the National Institutes of Health campus. Metro said there’s no impact to service as authorities investigate what happened inside the shaft.

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