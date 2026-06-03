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3 workers injured in electrical incident near Medical Center Metro station

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

June 8, 2026, 10:33 AM

outside metro station electrical shaft
Officials said at least three workers were seriously injured in an “electrical mishap” near the a Metro station on June 8, 2026. (Courtesy Pete Piringer)
Courtesy Pete Piringer
fire truck outside of Medical Center metro station
All of the workers have been removed from the electrical shaft. (Courtesy Pete Piringer)
Courtesy Pete Piringer
(1/2)
outside metro station electrical shaft
fire truck outside of Medical Center metro station

At least three workers were seriously injured in an “electrical mishap” near the Medical Center Metro station Monday morning, according to a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

Spokesman Pete Piringer said his department was alerted about a “possible electrical explosion” involving those working outside the Maryland Metro station at around 7:45 a.m.

All of the contractors have been removed from the electrical shaft, which Piringer described as a “fairly confined space.”

“Paramedics are treating and transporting several people, at least three fairly serious injuries as a result of electrical shock,” Piringer said in a video posted to social media.

Their injuries include serious electrical burns, Piringer said.

The station is located near the National Institutes of Health campus. Metro said there’s no impact to service as authorities investigate what happened inside the shaft.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest. 

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Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

jkronzer@wtop.com

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