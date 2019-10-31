Home » Washington Nationals » Final comeback as Nationals…

Final comeback as Nationals win World Series title

The Associated Press

October 31, 2019, 2:48 AM

Washington Nationals celebrates after Game 7 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston. The Nationals won 6-2 to win the series. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
The Washington Nationals celebrate after Game 7 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston. The Nationals won 6-2 to win the series. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch hits balls during batting practice before Game 7 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez has to be restrained after being ejected for arguing an interference call during the seventh inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
HOUSTON (AP) — What a comeback for the Washington Nationals.

The team that was 12 games under .500 before the end of May is now the World Series champion.

The Nationals beat the Houston Astros 6-2 on Wednesday night, when they were down 2-0 after six innings. It was Washington’s fifth comeback win in a potential elimination game this postseason — four was already a major league record for a single postseason.

They had to win the NL wild card game, then went the full five games in the NL Division Series to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road in extra innings to advance. Washington swept St. Louis in the NL Championship Series.

BIG HOMERS

Anthony Rendon homered in the last three games when the Nationals were facing elimination, becoming the first player ever to homer in three consecutive elimination games.

Howie Kendrick put Washington ahead to stay with his two-run homer in the seventh inning of Game 7, two batters after Rendon went deep.

Kendrick is the first player with multiple go-ahead homers in the seventh inning or later of winner-take-all games in a single postseason. His grand slam in the 10th inning won Game 5 of the NLDS against the Dodgers.

CAPITAL CHEERS

The Nationals got a toast from the Stanley Cup champions, who are also from the nation’s capital.

Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals, who won the 2018 Stanley Cup title, popped champagne at home when the Nationals recorded the final out to wrap up the World Series more than 1,400 miles away in Texas.

The Nationals are certain to get a huge celebration back home for their first World Series title, like the Capitals got after winning their first Stanley Cup.

SOME NOTABLE NUMBERS

— Juan Soto, who turned 21 during this World Series, finished the postseason with 18 hits. That matched the most by a player younger than 22 — Miguel Cabrera was a 20-year-old rookie with the Marlins in 2003 when they won the World Series.

Soto had nine hits in the World Series.

— Washington finished the postseason by winning eight consecutive road games. That matched the 1996 Yankees for the longest streak in a single postseason.

— Astros second baseman Jose Altuve had a third-inning single, his 25th hit this postseason. That matched the second-most in MLB history, one shy of Pablo Sandoval’s total with the San Francisco Giants in 2014.

— Houston shortstop Carlos Correa’s RBI double in the fifth inning was his 33rd career RBI in the postseason, the most by a player younger than 26. The only shortstop with more RBIs overall is Derek Jeter with 61.

HEADED TO THE HALL

There are several items from the World Series headed to Cooperstown.

An exhibit at the Baseball Hall of Fame highlighting the most recent World Series champion will include a hoodie from manager Dave Martinez, the jersey World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg wore when winning Game 6, the ball Howie Kendrick hit for the go-ahead home run in Game 7 and the cap three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer wore when starting the finale.

PLAY LOUD AND RESPECTFUL

Astros manager AJ Hinch is all for letting the young kids play — and play loud. He also wants them to respect the game.

Alex Bregman, the Astros third baseman who is one of the young stars MLB has highlighted in its ad campaigns trying to reach younger fans, carried his bat past first base after hitting a home run in the first inning of Game 6 of the World Series.

“I think we should always encourage players to show personality and be as open with the fans and drive the sport,” Hinch said before Game 7 on Wednesday. “So many good stories in these clubhouses, so many good people and players to celebrate, to a point, then it crosses a line where it was probably unnecessary to go that far.”

When Soto homered later in that game, the Nationals slugger who turned 21 during this Fall Classic mimicked Bregman with a similar action.

“When it gets to the competition on the field, I fear a little bit of it goes too far,” Hinch said. “And I’m actually OK with Soto thinking that it was funny. I think that’s part of these personalities that you have to individualize within our sport if you want to celebrate the youthfulness that comes with it.”

First baseman Ryan Zimmerman has been in the majors for 15 seasons, all as the only player to be part of the Nationals for each season they have played. He believes the most important thing is that baseball is in good hands with the young talent.

“Things like that 10 years ago would have never happened. And I’m not here to say it’s good or bad,” Zimmerman said. “The game has definitely gotten younger. I personally don’t think there’s a place in the game for that stuff. But I’m not the person that makes all the rules. There’s different thoughts nowadays.”

The 25-year-old Bregman apologized publicly after Game 6, saying he let his emotions get the best of him.

Hinch said he would never want to see baseball try to eliminate any of the celebrations or bat flips. He said the exuberant celebrations like the handshakes, hugs and dancing in the dugout are fun for the younger fans that baseball is trying to attract.

“I want our fans to know our players and the personalities that come with it within the realm of sportsmanship,” Hinch said.

HEART HEALTHY

When Nationals manager Dave Martinez was having an animated conversation with umpires that led to his ejection in Game 6, he heard a fan screaming at him from above the dugout.

“Davey, your heart. Remember your heart,” the manager recalled with a laugh before Game 7.

The 55-year-old Martinez had a heart procedure in mid-September after feeling tightness in his chest during a game.

Martinez said one of his doctors checked on him in the training room after he got ejected and asked him if he was OK.

“I just asked him, ‘Do I look OK?’ Yeah,” Martinez said. “So yeah, they were all worried.”

LONG SEASON

The Nationals and Astros reached the end of a long season that began at the spring training complex they share in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Game 7 of the World Series was the 210th game this year for the Astros, including 30 exhibition games during the spring, the 162-game regular season and 18 postseason games.

Washington played 208 games, with 29 in the spring and 17 games this postseason.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Daniel Hudson celebrates after Game 7 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston. The Nationals won 6-2 to win the series. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Washington Nationals' Yan Gomes and Daniel Hudson celebrate after Game 7 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston. The Nationals won 6-2 to win the series. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
The Washington Nationals celebrate after Game 7 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston. The Nationals won 6-2 to win the series. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
The Washington Nationals celebrate after Game 7 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston. The Nationals won 6-2 to win the series. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Washington Nationals' Howie Kendrick is congratulated by Juan Soto after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of Game 7 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Washington Nationals’ Howie Kendrick hits a two-run home run during the seventh inning of Game 7 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston. (AP/David J. Phillip)
Actor Matthew McConaughey does the play ball announcement before the start of Game 7 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston. (AP/Sue Ogrocki)
Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio throw out the ceremonial first pitches before Game 7 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston. (AP/Matt Slocum)
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws during the first inning of Game 7 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston. (AP/Matt Slocum)
Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws during the first inning of Game 7 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston. (AP/Matt Slocum)
Houston Astros’ Yuli Gurriel hits a home run during the second inning of Game 7 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston. (AP/David J. Phillip)
Fans cheer during the fourth inning of Game 7 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston. (AP/David J. Phillip)
Fans wait for the start of Game 7 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston. (AP/Eric Gay)
Houston Astros’ Yuli Gurriel is congratulated after hitting a home run during the second inning of Game 7 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston. (AP/David J. Phillip)
A fan watches during the ninth inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP/David J. Phillip)
Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto hits a home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander during the fifth inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP/Eric Gay)
Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto celebrates his home run against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP/Eric Gay)
Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto, right, celebrates after his home run with Adam Eaton during the fifth inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP/Sue Ogrocki)
Players from the Washington Nationals practice in the stadium before Game 6 of the World Series in Houston, Texas. (WTOP/George Wallace)
Nationals players practice before Game 6 of the World Series. (WTOP/George Wallace)
Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto celebrates after his home run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of Game 5 of the baseball World Series Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Jeff Roberson)
Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto watches his home run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of Game 5 of the baseball World Series Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Patrick Semansky)
Chef Jose Andres, center, takes a photo with a fan during Game 5 of a baseball World Series game between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Andres threw out the first pitch. (AP/Andrew Harnik)
Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel forces out Washington Nationals’ Trea Turner at first during the sixth inning of Game 5 of the baseball World Series Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Jeff Roberson)
Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto celebrates in the dugout after his home run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of Game 5 of the baseball World Series Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Jeff Roberson)
Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez yells at the home plate umpire during the seventh inning of Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Jeff Roberson)
President Donald Trump, top center, stands and applauds as members of the military, foreground, are recognized during Game 5 of a baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (AP/Andrew Harnik)
Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., takes a selfie with President Donald Trump during the seventh inning of Game 5 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Donald Trump watches during the first inning of Game 5 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer speaks during a news conference before Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. Scherzer was slated to start Sunday’s World Series game, has been scratched with spasms in his neck and right trapezius.
After a rainy start the day of Game 5, the sun finally began shining on Nationals Park hours before the game. (WTOP/Megan Cloherty)
Members of the Washington Nationals watch during the ninth inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. The Astros won 8-1 to tie the series 2-2. (AP/Patrick Semansky)
Members of the Washington Nationals watch during the seventh inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Patrick Semansky)
Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel, left, forces out Washington Nationals’ Trea Turner at first to end the seventh inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Jeff Roberson)
Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman (2) celebrates after his grand slam against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Jeff Roberson)
Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman hits a grand slam during the seventh inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Washington Nationals relief pitcher Tanner Rainey throws against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Patrick Semansky)
Washington Nationals’ Gerardo Parra scores past Houston Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos during the sixth inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Jeff Roberson)
Houston Astros relief pitcher Will Harris celebrates after the final out in the sixth inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Patrick Semansky)
Washington Nationals’ Trea Turner reacts after striking out against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Jeff Roberson)
If you can’t squeeze into the bar, watch through the window. (WTOP/Mike Murillo)
Houston Astros’ Robinson Chirinos, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Carlos Correa during the fourth inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Patrick Semansky)
Houston Astros’ George Springer can’t catch a foul ball hit by Washington Nationals’ Anthony Rendon during the fourth inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Washington Nationals’ Adam Eaton reacts after flying out during the third inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Alex Brandon)
Houston Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos can’t catch a foul ball hit by Washington Nationals’ Patrick Corbin during the third inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, left, celebrates after Houston Astros’ Robinson Chirinos made the last out in the top of the first inning during Game 4 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Patrick Semansky)
Washington Nationals’ Yan Gomes celebrates after a double against the Houston Astros during the third inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Jeff Roberson)
A packed house at the Salt Line, a bar near Nationals Park, during Game 4 of the World Series. (WTOP/Mike Murillo)
Houston Astros’ Michael Brantley scores past Washington Nationals catcher Yan Gomes on a hit by Yuli Gurriel during the first inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Jeff Roberson)
Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve celebrates with Carlos Correa after scoring during the first inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Jeff Roberson)
Washington Senators great Frank Howard was part of the festivities before Game 4. (WTOP/Dave Preston)
Half an hour before Game 4, Nats Park is already packed. (WTOP/Jonathan Warner)
Two D.C. Fire and EMS trucks hold up an American flag outside Nats Park ahead of Game 4. (WTOP/Mike Murillo)
Fans filed into Nationals Park ahead of Game 4. (WTOP/Mike Murillo)
D.C. police helicopter captures scenes at the Navy Yard at Nationals Park during Game 3 of the World Series. (Courtesy D.C. police via Twitter)
D.C. police helicopter captures scenes at the Navy Yard at Nationals Park during Game 3 of the World Series. (Courtesy D.C. police via Twitter)
D.C. police helicopter captures scenes at the Navy Yard at Nationals Park during Game 3 of the World Series. (Courtesy D.C. police via Twitter)
D.C. police helicopter captures scenes at the Navy Yard at Nationals Park during Game 3 of the World Series. (Courtesy D.C. police via Twitter)
The Nats and Astros are introduced during Game 3 of the World Series. (WTOP/Jonathan Warner)
Fans watch Game 3 of the World Series from a bar near Nationals Park. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)
The scene outside Nationals Park ahead of Game 3 on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (WTOP/Brennan Haselton)
The scene outside Nationals Park ahead of Game 3 on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (WTOP/Brennan Haselton)
The Washington Nationals warm up during batting practice before Game 3 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Alex Brandon)
Fans try to catch a ball during batting practice for Game 3 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Meyer Cabrera, 12, left, talks with is dad Washington Nationals second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera during batting practice before Game 3 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Alex Brandon)
(L-R) Anthony Rendon #6, Howie Kendrick #47 and Adam Eaton #2 of the Washington Nationals warm up during batting practice before Game 3 of the 2019 World Series against the Houston Astros at Nationals Park on Oct. 25, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images/Will Newton)
Trea Turner #7 of the Washington Nationals warms up during batting practice before Game 3 of the 2019 World Series against the Houston Astros at Nationals Park on Oct. 25, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images/Will Newton)
Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon warms up during batting practice before Game 3 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Alex Brandon)
Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz take a selfie with Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto before Game 3 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz give Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto a cake for his 21st birthday before Game 3 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
David Ortiz talks to Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto before Game 3 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz watch Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto swing the bat before Game 3 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Bill Nye takes selfies in the dugout during batting practice prior to Game Three of the 2019 World Series against the Houston Astros at Nationals Park on October 25, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images/Will Newton)
Bill Nye takes selfies in the dugout during batting practice prior to Game Three of the 2019 World Series against the Houston Astros at Nationals Park on October 25, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images/Will Newton)
A photo of the field in Houston before Game 2 of the World Series. (WTOP/George Wallace)
The crowd at Minute Maid Park cheer on their respective teams during Game 2 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros. (WTOP/George Wallace)
WTOP’s George Wallace traveled to Houston to cover the game. Follow him on Twitter for updates. (WTOP/George Wallace)
Some 14,500 fans attend a watch party for Game 2 of the World Series at Nationals Park. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)
Astros fans show their spirit during Game 2 of the World Series. (WTOP/George Wallace)
Nats’ Ryan Zimmerman meets NBC Washington legend Pat Collins in Texas during Game 2 of the World Series. (WTOP/George Wallace)
WTOP’s George Wallace and NBC Washington’s Pat Collins are in Texas for Game 2 of the World Series. (Courtesy George Wallace)
Nats gear is in high demand, as fans line up to buy them at the team store at Nationals Park. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)
A fan shows off his custom-made shirt during a watch party at Nationals Park for Game 2 of the World Series. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)
Fans lines up at Nats Park for a watch party for Game 2 of the World Series. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)
A Washington Nationals player reaches for a ball during batting practice before Game 2 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP/Matt Slocum)
Fans show support during a watch party at Nationals Park for the Washington Nationals, as the team takes on the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the World Series. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)
A Nats fan wears a shark costume during a watch party for Game 2 of the World Series at Nationals Park in D.C. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)
A fan wears a shirt referencing Nationals player Howie Kendrick during a watch party at Nationals Park for Game 2 of the World Series. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)
Max Scherzer fans watch Game 1 of the World Series during a watch party at Nats Park. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)
Washington Nationals’ Ryan Zimmerman hits a home run during the second inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP/Eric Gay)
Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto hits a home run during the fourth inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP/Eric Gay)
Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto hits a home run during the fourth inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP/David J. Phillip)
Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto celebrates after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP/David J. Phillip)
Washington Nationals’ Victor Robles can’t catch a ball hit by Houston Astros’ Yuli Gurriel during the third inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP/David J. Phillip)
Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles can’t get s glove on a single by Houston Astros’ Yuli Gurriel during the third inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP/Matt Slocum)
Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws during the first inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP/David J. Phillip)
A Houston Astros fan gives a thumbs up before Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP/David J. Phillip)
Melissa Guitron waits for the start of Game 1 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP/David J. Phillip)
Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch, right, and Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez meet during introductions before Game 1 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP/Matt Slocum)
Members of the Washington Nationals stand on the field Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, during tribute to umpire Eric Cooper, who died last weekend, before Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros in Houston. (AP/Matt Slocum)
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP/Matt Slocum)
Washington Nationals’ Ryan Zimmerman hits a home run during the second inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP/David J. Phillip)
Fans gather at Nats Park for a watch party of Game 1 of the World Series. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)
A fan dressed up as “Captain Obvious” holds a sign during a Nats watch party in D.C. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)
A fan holds a poster of Nats pitcher Max Scherzer during a Game 1 watch party at Nats Park. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)
Rain does not keep fans away for a watch party for Game 1 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)
Fans line up at Nationals Park during a rainy day in D.C. for a World Series Game 1 watch party. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)
