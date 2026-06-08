Epstein files reading room to open in DC

The 12,000 square foot space, located at 737 7th Street in Northwest D.C. will open Monday, displaying nearly 3.5 million documents, along with thousands of videos and photos.

Starting Monday, a dedicated reading room will open in Chinatown for the purpose of displaying all of the Jeffrey Epstein files that have been released so far.

The 12,000-square-foot space, located at 737 7th Street in Northwest D.C. will open Monday, displaying nearly 3.5 million documents, along with thousands of videos and photos. Altogether, the material weighs nearly 17,000 pounds, according to the Institute for Primary Facts, the group behind the display.

“How does the public know what 3.5 million files looks like? It’s hard to really grasp,” said David Garrett, an organizer with the IPF.

He said he wants the public to appreciate the sheer volume of information into what he called one of the most horrific crimes in U.S. history. Visitors will be allowed to review almost all of the documents. They will not be able to see the names of victims, which were supposed to be redacted in the original release in January but were not omitted, something the Justice Department admits was a mistake.

Garrett said the display drew more than 10,000 people when it was in New York City between May 8 and May 21. Formally named the “Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room,” the pop-up space in D.C. spans two floors and contains more than 3,400 volumes of printed information. The display has more than 85 million online interactions.

The centerpiece of the exhibit is a timeline documenting the relationship between Jeffrey Epstein and President Donald Trump.

“We show all of his (Epstein’s) allegations of sexual assault and his convictions,” said Garrett.

“And then we got a timeline for Donald Trump and all of his dozens of allegations of sexual assault and his felony convictions, and then in the middle we show all of those famous photos of them together and the birthday card,” Garrett said, referring to a lewd message sent to Epstein in 2003, purportedly by Trump.

Trump denies he sent or signed the card and he has also denied having any involvement in Epstein’s criminal activity. Epstein committed suicide in jail in 2019.

Garrett told WTOP this is part of an effort to pressure Congress into conducting what he called a “legitimate investigation” and to pressure the Justice Department to release the remaining approximately 2.5 million pieces of evidence.

“When you’re scrolling your phone, and you see a cat video and a birthday party and then evidence of one of the most horrific crimes in American history, they all kind of run together,” said Garrett.

“We just wanted to do something where people could really understand the full weight and gravity of this horrific case,” he said.

Garrett said the effort is an attempt to bring the Epstein files out of digital obscurity and into a physical space where the scale of the evidence can be seen physically by the public. And, he said, they’re considering bringing the display to other cities in the U.S.

“We’re looking at Dallas, Des Moines, Charlotte, maybe Palm Beach,” Garrett said. “We think there are a lot of interesting places we can go.”

Reservations are required to enter the free display.

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