WATCH LIVE: Nats parade through DC after World Series win

Tune in to the Washington Nationals World Series parade as it heads down Constitution Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Tune in to the Washington Nationals World Series parade as it heads down Constitution Avenue on Saturday afternoon. The parade will roll through downtown D.C. from 2 to 4 p.m. followed with a rally at 3rd Street.

WTOP has full coverage of it all — from the pregame to the actual parade and rally afterward.

Watch below, courtesy of WTOP’s TV news partner, NBC Washington, and stay updated with WTOP’s team of reporters on our live blog.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.