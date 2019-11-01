Finish the ride: Metro to issue Nats’ World Series commemorative SmarTrip cards

The fight is finished but the celebration is not. Limited-edition SmarTrip cards commemorating the Nationals' first World Series title are now available.

If you’re not enjoying your ride on Metro, at least you can look down and enjoy the view.

Limited-edition SmarTrip cards commemorating the Washington Nationals’ first World Series title are available starting Friday, Metro announced.

“We are proud to have supported the Nationals and their fans during this incredible postseason,” said Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld in a statement. “Now, in what is becoming a ‘Sports Capital’ tradition, it’s our great honor to present the team with their own championship SmarTrip card on behalf of a proud and grateful region.”

The cards feature a photo of the Nats on the field with their championship trophy right after their Game 7 victory in Houston.



Metro said the $10 cards can be exclusively obtained via their website while supplies last, and comes preloaded with $8 in Metro fare.

Delivery takes four to six weeks, and there are no shipping and handling charges.

Metro customers also have the option of transferring any fare value or transit benefits to the new commemorative card via the website.

A commemorative SmarTrip card for the WNBA champion Washington Mystics will be released in spring 2020 during the team’s official celebration, according to Metro.

Metro began this tradition after the Washington Capitals’ Stanley Cup championship 2018. During the Stanley Cup Final, Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie famously rode Metro to get to Games 3 and 4, which sparked the commemorative SmarTrip card tradition.

Hey @tjoshie77! Congrats on an amazing win! Bring home the #StanleyCup and we’re gonna make a commemorative smartrip card in your honor!

— ❤️ your favorite transit system#ALLCAPS @Capitals #wmata pic.twitter.com/xKFzVwJ5rC — Metro (@wmata) June 5, 2018

The Nats’ commemorative SmarTrip cards can be purchased here.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.