Nationals will print commemorative tickets to World Series games at Nats Park

Even though World Series Games 3, 4 and 5 at Nationals Park in D.C. weren’t as memorable as Games 1, 2, 6 and 7 (!!!) were in Houston, fans are stoked about getting their digital tickets printed for posterity.
The Washington Nationals will open their box office Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to allow fans to purchase reprinted commemorative tickets to Games 3, 4 and 5, the team confirmed Friday.
So fans who got into those games with a smartphone app or printed-out ticket can drop by the ballpark and get a crisp, flat, sweat-free, suitable-for-framing version.
A team spokesman said there was lots of demand for the reprinted tickets and the team decided to keep it open another day.
One fan who already took advantage of this was Karolanne Wayland, whose husband and daughter were at Game 3 on Friday night.
“Unfortunately, they didn’t win, but it was a fantastic experience,” said Wayland, who wanted to get crisp versions of her Game 3 tickets for a holiday gift.
There’s a minor charge for the service of $3, which goes to the Washington Nationals Dream Foundation.
WTOP’s Kristi King contributed to this report.
