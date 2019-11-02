Home » Washington Nationals » Nats trophy good as…

Nats trophy good as new after taking a beating post-World Series win

Michelle Murillo

November 2, 2019

The game night celebrations were a bit too much for the Commissioner’s Trophy.

When it was given to the Washington Nationals after their win, and made its way through the locker room, it took a bit of a beating, even losing some of the 30 pennants that encircle the base.

Never fear, Tiffany & Company, the creators of the trophy, saw that, too.

“Tiffany & Company has responded by flying a silversmith from Rhode Island to the National’s Office in D.C. to ensure the trophy is ready for the spotlight,” said Brandon Clay, Tiffany & Company City Center D.C. Store Director.

So, now that we know it’ll be looking like new again, what’s the story behind that trophy? Here are some quick facts:

  • According to Tiffany & Co., in 2000, Major League Baseball commissioned them to create the World Series Trophy.
  • The Trophy’s official name is “The Commissioner’s Trophy.” Each year, one full-sized trophy is crafted by Tiffany and awarded by the Commissioner of Baseball to the championship team.
  • The trophy is created at Tiffany’s workshop in Rhode Island.
  • Master artisans employ age-old techniques — spinning, silversmithing, chasing, hand engraving, and polishing — to create the trophy.
  • The design features thirty pennants representing the teams in the American and National Baseball Leagues. The pennants encircle a dome base, which is etched with latitude/longitude lines symbolizing the globe and adorned with twenty-four karat gold vermeil applied stitches representing those on a baseball. Engraved on the base are the words, “Presented by the Commissioner of Baseball” along with the commissioner’s signature.
  • The sterling silver trophy weighs approximately 20 pounds and stands 24 inches high with a diameter of 11 inches.

