Nats trophy good as new after taking a beating post-World Series win

Never fear, Tiffany & Company, the creators of the trophy, saw that, too.

“Tiffany & Company has responded by flying a silversmith from Rhode Island to the National’s Office in D.C. to ensure the trophy is ready for the spotlight,” said Brandon Clay, Tiffany & Company City Center D.C. Store Director.

So, now that we know it’ll be looking like new again, what’s the story behind that trophy? Here are some quick facts:

According to Tiffany & Co., in 2000, Major League Baseball commissioned them to create the World Series Trophy.

The Trophy’s official name is “The Commissioner’s Trophy.” Each year, one full-sized trophy is crafted by Tiffany and awarded by the Commissioner of Baseball to the championship team.

The trophy is created at Tiffany’s workshop in Rhode Island.

Master artisans employ age-old techniques — spinning, silversmithing, chasing, hand engraving, and polishing — to create the trophy.

The design features thirty pennants representing the teams in the American and National Baseball Leagues. The pennants encircle a dome base, which is etched with latitude/longitude lines symbolizing the globe and adorned with twenty-four karat gold vermeil applied stitches representing those on a baseball. Engraved on the base are the words, “Presented by the Commissioner of Baseball” along with the commissioner’s signature.

The sterling silver trophy weighs approximately 20 pounds and stands 24 inches high with a diameter of 11 inches.

