Road closures for weeklong ‘dignitary visit’ in DC

D.C. police say that a "dignitary visit" will close some roads and restrict parking in the District for about week. Here's what you need to know.

The closures started on Sunday and are expected to last through Saturday, July 27. Police did not identify which dignitary would be visiting.

The following streets are posted as Emergency No Parking through Saturday, July 27 at 3 p.m.:

Virginia Avenue NW from Rock Creek Parkway to New Hampshire Avenue

Jamal Khashoggi Way from Virginia Avenue to F Street NW

F Street NW from Rock Creek Parkway to 25th Street

27th Street NW from Virginia Avenue to K Street

2600 block of I Street NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, July 21 starting at 10 p.m. through Friday, July 26 at 6 a.m.:

Rock Creek Parkway NW between Virginia Avenue and the Potomac River Freeway southbound

Virginia Avenue NW from Rock Creek Parkway to New Hampshire Avenue (eastbound lanes)

Jamal Khashoggi Way (southbound lanes) between Virginia Avenue and F Street NW

F Street NW from Rock Creek Parkway to 25th Street

27th Street NW from Virginia Avenue to K Street

2600 block of I Street NW

27th Street ramp from northbound Potomac River Freeway

Traffic traveling south on Rock Creek Parkway will be diverted east on I Street from Virginia Avenue NW to Potomac River Freeway. Westbound traffic on Virginia Avenue NW will be able to turn north on Rock Creek Parkway.

All traffic from Ohio Drive, SW will be diverted north on Potomac River Freeway.

The following streets in the area of the U.S. Capitol will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Wednesday, July 24 at 5 a.m. through 6 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue NW between 7th and 3rd streets

Constitution Avenue NW between 15th and 3rd streets

Independence Avenue SW between 14th and 3rd streets

Maryland Avenue SW between Independence Avenue and 3rd Street

3rd Street between Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue, SW

7th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue NW and Independence Avenue, SW

Jefferson Drive NW between 3rd and 7th streets

Madison Drive NW between 3rd and 7th streets

The following street will be closed to traffic on Wednesday, July 24 at 5 a.m. through 6 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue, NW between Constitution Avenue and 3rd Street

Due to First Amendment activity, plan for intermittent street closures and traffic delays, D.C. police said. Police are advising drivers to consider alternative routes.

